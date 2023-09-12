The San Diego Padres overcame an early five-run hole to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers 11-8 on Monday night, after Juan Soto's tiebreaking three-run homer in the ninth innings.

The victory was a rare instance of happiness for the underachieving Padres this season, who knocked the Dodgers from the playoffs in 2017 before falling short this year.

Last year, the Padres stunned everyone when they made the decision to acquire Juan Soto from the Nationals in perhaps one of the greatest trade deadline trades in recent memory.

On a day when over 200 players agreed on their salaries for the 2023 season, outfielder Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres reached an agreement on a one-year, $23 million contract to avoid arbitration.

Comeback dub - Padres

Fans couldn't contain their joy as they showered Juan Soto with love on social media following the epic comeback win:

EXTEND JUAN SOTO. - clappedsotoszn

Season may be over, but this was a great comeback! - tubig

Juan Soto's achievements

Soto became just the fourth player in MLB history to accumulate 100 extra-base hits before turning 21 on August 19, 2019. Later, he became the seventh MLB player ever to hit 30 home runs before turning 21.

In the inaugural year of the yearly honor, Soto was selected to the All-MLB Second Team.

In August 2020, Soto received the title of National League Player of the Week for the first time. Soto received both his first career Silver Slugger Award and his first career selection to the All-MLB First Team.

He won the National League Silver Slugger Award for the outfield in 2021 and was selected to the All-MLB First Team for the second consecutive season.

Soto became the eighth-youngest player in MLB history and the youngest player in Nationals history to attain the milestone at the age of 23 years, 169 days.

He also won the 2022 Major League Baseball Home Run Derby and was selected to play in the 2022 Major League Baseball All-Star Game.