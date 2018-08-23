Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Padres' Myers takes grounder in face practicing at 3B

Associated Press
NEWS
News
23 Aug 2018
AP Image

DENVER (AP) — San Diego infielder Wil Myers has a cut on his nose after taking a groundball to the face while practicing at his new position.

Myers was fielding grounders at third base during batting practice Wednesday prior to a game against the Colorado Rockies when a ball went over his glove and struck him. Myers fell to the dirt as teammates rushed in to check on him. Myers left the field holding a towel over his face with a trainer near his side.

Myers was scheduled to make his eighth start at third base as the Padres' experimented with sliding the veteran first baseman across the infield. Myers was later scratched from the starting lineup, and Cory Spangenberg will slide over from second and play third base, while Jose Pirela takes over at second.

Myers is a career .348 hitter at Coors Field with eight doubles and two homers.

