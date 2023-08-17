Panama vs Latin America Little League Baseball World Series 2023 Game 9: Venue, Start time, TV and streaming details

The 2023 Little League Baseball World Series is in full swing this month. On Friday, Aug. 18, Panama and Latin America will lock horns in Game 9 of the double-elimination tournament.

The highly-anticipated clash is scheduled to commence at 1:00 p.m. ET at the famed Little League complex in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Fans can watch the Panama versus Latin America matchup live on ESPN. Those without access to cable can live stream the game on Fubo.

Panama kicked off its tournament with a 4-0 win over Europe-Africa on Wednesday. It was a dominant win for the team from Santiago de Veraguas, who will be looking to carry forward their good form into the next phase.

Meanwhile, Latin America will play its first game of the competition when they take on the in-form Panama on Friday.

Panama and Latin America are part of the 10 regional champions from across the world. There are also 10 regional champions from the United States who make up the 20 teams in this year's final stretch of the World Series.

Little League Baseball World Series 2023: Results from all games on Wednesday, Aug. 16

Little League Baseball World Series 2023

Panama (Santiago de Veraguas, Panama) defeated Europe-Africa (Brno, Czech Republic), 4-0

Metro (Smithfield, Rhode Island) defeated Mountain (Henderson, Nevada), 3-1

Japan (Tokyo, Japan) defeated Cuba (Bayamo, Cuba), 1-0

Southwest (Needville, Texas) defeated Mid-Atlantic (Media, Pennsylvania), 2-1

The 76th Little League Baseball World Series began on Aug. 16 and will run through Aug. 27, 2023. ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ABC Sports will broadcast all the games live in the US.

The championship game to decide this year's Little League winners will be held on Aug. 27 at 3 p.m. ET and will be aired on ABC.

Last year, Hawaii beat Curaçao 13-3 in the final game of the tournament. It will be interesting to see which team takes away the Litte League crown in 2023.