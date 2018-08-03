Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Pearce powers Red Sox past Yankees

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    03 Aug 2018, 11:08 IST
Pearce-Steve-Getty-FTR
Steve Pearce

The Boston Red Sox flexed their muscles on Thursday in a 15-7 win over the New York Yankees.

Playing at home, Boston put up 10 runs in the first four innings to extend their lead in MLB's American League East. Steve Pearce led the Red Sox with three home runs (8) and six RBIs.

Five Red Sox hitters recorded at least three hits in the win, with J.D. Martinez, Ian Kinsler, Andrew Benintendi and Mookie Betts all joining Pearce. Betts had four hits, raising his average to .346 and swiping his 21st bag of the season.

Yankees relief pitcher Jonathan Holder faced seven batters, allowed every single one to reach base, and gave up seven runs without recording a single out. He became just the fourth pitcher in the live-ball era, which officially began in 1920, to suffer that fate.

With the win, the Red Sox (76-34) now hold a 6 1/2 game lead over the Yankees in the division.

NATIONALS TRIO STEALS THE SHOW

Nationals stars Trea Turner, Max Scherzer and Bryce Harper all helped Washington to a 10-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Turner collected two hits with a home run (14), two runs scored, four RBIs and two stole bases (30). Harper went 2 for 3 with two runs scored, a home run (26), two RBIs and two walks, while Scherzer allowed just two runs in six innings with 10 strikeouts to improve to 15-5 this season.

 

MONCADA FALLS FLAT

Though the Chicago White Sox defeated the Kansas City Royals 6-4, Yoan Moncada did not partake in the spoils. The young second baseman batted leadoff, but turned in a Golden Sombrero, striking out in all four of his at-bats. His batting average fell to .226 on the season.

 

HOSKINS ON FIRE

Philadelphia's Rhys Hoskins clobbered another home run in a 5-2 win over the Miami Marlins.

The Phillies star now has eight home runs since July 22.

 

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Toronto Blue Jays 7-3 Seattle Mariners 
Los Angeles Angels 2-4 Tampa Bay Rays 
Colorado Rockies 2-3 St Louis Cardinals 
Kansas City Royals 4-6 Chicago White Sox 
Cincinnati Reds 4-10 Washington Nationals 
Miami Marlins 2-5 Philadelphia Phillies 
Atlanta Braves 4-2 New York Mets 
New York Yankees 7-15 Boston Red Sox 
Baltimore Orioles 8-17 Texas Rangers
San Diego Padres 6-1 Chicago Cubs 
Milwaukee Brewers 5-21 Los Angeles Dodgers 
San Francisco Giants 8-1 Arizona Diamondbacks 

 

CARDINALS AT PIRATES

While a major rivalry is going on in Boston right now, an important rivalry is also taking place in the National League. Both St. Louis and Pittsburgh are trying to work their way into the postseason, but face competition from half the NL. Chris Archer (3-5, 4.31 ERA) will make his Pirates debut after he was dealt by the Rays on July 31.

Omnisport
NEWS
