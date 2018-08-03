Pearce powers Red Sox past Yankees
The Boston Red Sox flexed their muscles on Thursday in a 15-7 win over the New York Yankees.
Playing at home, Boston put up 10 runs in the first four innings to extend their lead in MLB's American League East. Steve Pearce led the Red Sox with three home runs (8) and six RBIs.
Five Red Sox hitters recorded at least three hits in the win, with J.D. Martinez, Ian Kinsler, Andrew Benintendi and Mookie Betts all joining Pearce. Betts had four hits, raising his average to .346 and swiping his 21st bag of the season.
Yankees relief pitcher Jonathan Holder faced seven batters, allowed every single one to reach base, and gave up seven runs without recording a single out. He became just the fourth pitcher in the live-ball era, which officially began in 1920, to suffer that fate.
With the win, the Red Sox (76-34) now hold a 6 1/2 game lead over the Yankees in the division.
Steve Pearce brought the
He's the 3rd @RedSox player EVER to hit 3 HR in a game vs. the Yankees (Millar, Vaughn).
NATIONALS TRIO STEALS THE SHOW
Nationals stars Trea Turner, Max Scherzer and Bryce Harper all helped Washington to a 10-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds.
Turner collected two hits with a home run (14), two runs scored, four RBIs and two stole bases (30). Harper went 2 for 3 with two runs scored, a home run (26), two RBIs and two walks, while Scherzer allowed just two runs in six innings with 10 strikeouts to improve to 15-5 this season.
MONCADA FALLS FLAT
Though the Chicago White Sox defeated the Kansas City Royals 6-4, Yoan Moncada did not partake in the spoils. The young second baseman batted leadoff, but turned in a Golden Sombrero, striking out in all four of his at-bats. His batting average fell to .226 on the season.
HOSKINS ON FIRE
Philadelphia's Rhys Hoskins clobbered another home run in a 5-2 win over the Miami Marlins.
Another day, another dinger for @rhyshoskins.
The Phillies star now has eight home runs since July 22.
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Toronto Blue Jays 7-3 Seattle Mariners
Los Angeles Angels 2-4 Tampa Bay Rays
Colorado Rockies 2-3 St Louis Cardinals
Kansas City Royals 4-6 Chicago White Sox
Cincinnati Reds 4-10 Washington Nationals
Miami Marlins 2-5 Philadelphia Phillies
Atlanta Braves 4-2 New York Mets
New York Yankees 7-15 Boston Red Sox
Baltimore Orioles 8-17 Texas Rangers
San Diego Padres 6-1 Chicago Cubs
Milwaukee Brewers 5-21 Los Angeles Dodgers
San Francisco Giants 8-1 Arizona Diamondbacks
CARDINALS AT PIRATES
While a major rivalry is going on in Boston right now, an important rivalry is also taking place in the National League. Both St. Louis and Pittsburgh are trying to work their way into the postseason, but face competition from half the NL. Chris Archer (3-5, 4.31 ERA) will make his Pirates debut after he was dealt by the Rays on July 31.