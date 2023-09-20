Mike Trout, an injured Los Angeles Angels player, traveled with the club on its last road trip of the year and took practice swings before Tuesday night's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. The left hamate bone in the three-time American League MVP's hand fractured on Jul. 3, and he hasn't played since. On Aug. 22, the center fielder made a comeback but was sidelined the next day due to pain.

According to Angels manager Phil Nevin, Trout wanted to go on the trip and begin the process of developing his swing.

"He took some dry swings today and he feels good. So, it's just kind of a day-to-day thing. He wanted to come on this trip and start that progression towards building up to swings."

It is challenging to predict Trout's itinerary, according to Nevin.

Nevin responded, "Where that puts us, I couldn't answer that. It's all on how he's going to feel over the next few days and the next week."

Mike Trout's Awards and Recognitions

Mike Trout, who is regarded by many as one of this generation's top players, has accumulated several honors and distinctions over his illustrious career. Trout got off to a fast start in the major leagues. He won the American League Rookie of the Year Award, Silver Slugger Award and Fielding Bible Award. He led the American League in stolen bases and joined the 30-30 club in his rookie season in 2012.

The outfielder has also been chosen for nine All-Star teams, two All-MLB First Teams and two Hank Aaron Awards. Mike Trout has also received eight Silver Slugger Awards and three American League Most Valuable Player Awards. These distinctions went to Trout in 2014, 2016 and 2019.

Trout's 300th career double came on April 15, 2023, against the Red Sox. With this accomplishment, Trout became the fourth player in Major League history to finish his age-31 season with at least 300 doubles, 300 home runs and 200 stolen bases.