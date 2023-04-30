The Philadelphia Phillies have gotten the ball rolling against the Houston Astros. They took the series' first game on Friday 3-1 and closed out the second game with a 6-1 victory on Saturday.

Zack Wheeler had a great day on the mound for the Phillies on Saturday. He went six innings, giving up just three hits and striking out seven batters. This is now Wheeler's third win in a row.

Philadelphia outhit Houston 12-6. Only two starters failed to get a hit in Saturday's win. Four players had multiple hits on the day, including Jake Cave, who led the team with three hits.

It was an all-around team win. The bats were hot, and the pitching shut down Houston's bats. They now have the opportunity to complete the series sweep on Sunday.

"Sweet sweet sweet revenge" one fan tweeted.

"Let's go for the sweep baby!" tweeted another fan.

Philadelphia Phillies fans were ecstatic with their team's recent performance. They're finally starting to look like a competitive team after a rocky start to the season.

Looking for a sweep, the Phillies will hand the ball to Bailey Falter, while Houston will start Jose Urquidy on the bump Sunday. Falter will look to get his first win of the season.

Things are starting to click for the Philadelphia Phillies

Saturday's win moves the Philadelphia Phillies to 15-13. They're starting to crawl their way back into the pack of the National League East. They are 3.5 games behind the division leaders, the Atlanta Braves.

It's the perfect time to get it going as their superstar Bryce Harper nears his return. He made the trip with the team and took batting practice before the game with the team.

Harper had Tommy John on his right elbow in November. He wasn't expected to return until at least the All-Star break, but he's been taking his rehab seriously and is ahead of schedule.

When Harper returns, it won't be to the outfield. He'll likely return as the team's designated hitter or try his luck at first base. Philadelphia will be without Rhys Hoskins as he tore his ACL on Opening Day. While he's never played first base in the majors, Harper has never been one to back down from a challenge.

It will be interesting to see how soon Bryce Harper returns and where he will play when he does so.

