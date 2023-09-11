The Los Angeles Angels will reportedly explore trading superstar Mike Trout, but Philadelphia Phillies fans are less than enthused by the prospect of adding him. This is rather surprising, considering he is one of the best players of his generation and a hometown hero. However, the last few seasons have many pessimistic about his future.

Not only is Trout very highly paid, but he has been dealing with injuries at a much higher rate in the last few years. It is hard to justify paying his $35,450,000 salary if he is only able to play 50-60 games. However, those fans would probably change their tunes if those games were played at the end of the season and in a playoff run.

Talkin' Baseball shared the report that the Angels would accommodate a Mike Trout trade if he requested it.

For years, fans of the Phillies wanted to see Mike Trout don their uniform and compete for a World Series championship. However, they now have a roster capable of doing that without him. In order to acquire him, they would have to weaken the depth of their championship-caliber roster. In short, it is not a risk many are willing to entertain.

In terms of fit, it would be hard for Trout to do better than Philadelphia. He would be playing alongside Bryce Harper, Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber. That is an absolutely nasty top half of the order. It may come at the expense of their much-needed depth, which is giving pause.

This is, of course, mostly theoretical, but it is hard not to speculate. A generational player is not available on the trade block very often, let alone one from the same area. Even if the logic isn't there to support the move, many want it to happen for one reason. It's Mike freaking Trout.

Trout could finally leave the Los Angeles Angels this offseason, and the Philadelphia Phillies would make a tempting destination.

Do the Philadelphia Phillies need to acquire Mike Trout?

Unlike many teams in MLB, the Phillies are a powerhouse team already loaded with superstars. If the cost is low enough, this could be a move they pull the trigger on, but it's unlikely they overpay.

It wouldn't be surprising for another team to offer the Angels a lot more than the Phillies would be willing to part with. While it would be an excellent story, it remains unlikely this move will end up happening.