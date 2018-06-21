Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Phillies fan injured by flying hot dog launched by Phanatic

Phillies fan injured by flying hot dog launched by Phanatic

Associated Press
NEWS
News 21 Jun 2018, 19:07 IST
2
AP Image

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — It was a flying frankfurter and not a foul ball that left a baseball fan with a black eye in Philadelphia.

Kathy McVay says she was at Monday night's Phillies game when the team's mascot, the Phillie Phanatic, rolled out his hot dog launcher. McVay was sitting near home plate and, she says, all of a sudden a hot dog wrapped in duct tape struck her in the face.

McVay says she is suffering from a shoulder injury, so she was unable to swat the hot dog away.

She left the game to get checked out and was diagnosed with a small hematoma.

She told WPVI-TV she doesn't plan legal action.

The Phillies apologized to McVay on Tuesday and the team has offered her tickets to any game.

Major League Baseball
Carpenter leads Cardinals past Phillies 7-6
RELATED STORY
Franco HR, 4 RBIs as Phillies hold off Brewers 10-9
RELATED STORY
Choi's pinch-hit grand slam lifts Brewers over Phillies
RELATED STORY
Velasquez, Santana lead Phillies past whiffing Giants 6-3
RELATED STORY
Mets-Phillies postponed by rain after 1-hour delay
RELATED STORY
Eflin stops Milwaukee again, Phillies slow down Brewers 4-1
RELATED STORY
Desmond, Anderson help Rockies beat Phillies 7-2, end slide
RELATED STORY
Eflin fans 9, Phillies down Brewers 4-3 to snap 4-game skid
RELATED STORY
Martinez drives in five as Cardinals rout Phillies 12-4
RELATED STORY
What a play! Fan grabs foul ball in cup, chugs the beer
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us