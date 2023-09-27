In a thrilling and fitting fashion, the Philadelphia Phillies secured their spot in the playoffs with a walk-off victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Johan Rojas emerged as the hero of the night, delivering a game-winning hit in the bottom of the 10th inning, sending the Citizens Bank Park crowd into a frenzy and sealing the Phillies’ second consecutive postseason berth.

Expand Tweet

This dramatic win was a microcosm of the Phillies’ roller-coaster season, marked by late-game heroics and heart-pounding moments. Despite occasional late-inning hiccups, the Phillies have demonstrated resilience, winning 10 of their past 16 games when faced with go-ahead or tying runs in the eighth inning or later.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Nothing better than this," one happy fan weeted.

Expand Tweet

"We’re so back baby! This time we going all the way! - posted another fan.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Will the Philadelphia Phillies have home-field adavantage for the Wild Card Series?

With their playoff berth secured, the Phillies have also visrtually locked in the coveted No. 4 seed, granting them home-field advantage throughout the Best-of-3 wild-card series. Their impressive 88-69 record, the highest since 2011, reflects the team’s resurgence and determination.

As the regular season winds down, the Phillies are not only celebrating their achievements but also focusing on MLB playoff preparation. Their pitching ace, Aaron Nola, has shown renewed strength, tipping his cap to the roaring crowd at Citizens Bank Park after another solid performance. Nola’s resurgence is a testament to the Phillies’ unwavering belief in their big-game pitcher.

The Phillies’ journey to playoff success won’t be easy, with tough opponents like the Braves and Dodgers standing in their way. However, the team and their passionate fanbase are brimming with confidence, believing that this time, they’re going all the way. The road ahead may be challenging, but the Philles are ready for the postseason showdown.