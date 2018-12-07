×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Phillies get lefty Alvarez from Angels for righty Garcia

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    07 Dec 2018, 09:29 IST
AP Image

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Phillies have acquired left-handed pitcher Jose Alvarez from the Los Angeles Angels for right-hander Luis Garcia.

Alvarez was 6-4 with a 2.71 ERA and one save in 76 appearances in 2018, striking out 59 in 63 innings. He allowed only three home runs to the 261 batters he faced while holding left-handed hitters to a .206 batting average and righties to a .232 mark.

The 29-year-old Alvarez is 12-18 with a 3.69 ERA over six seasons with the Tigers and Angels.

Garcia went 3-1 with a 6.07 ERA in 59 games last season after posting a career-best 2.65 ERA in 71 1/3 innings in 2017. He is 12-14 with a 4.12 ERA in 251 career appearances, all in relief.

Garcia made $1.2 million this year and Alvarez $1.05 million. Each is eligible for salary arbitration and can become a free agent after the 2020 season.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Major League Baseball
Associated Press
NEWS
Shohei Ohtani homers again, Angels beat White Sox 5-2
RELATED STORY
Heaney tosses 7 shutout innings, Angels top White Sox 1-0
RELATED STORY
Jim Riggleman hired as Mets bench coach under Callaway
RELATED STORY
Angels nearly get no-hitter from bullpen, beat Rangers 1-0
RELATED STORY
O'Brien, Marlins keep Phillies from moving up with 6-4 win
RELATED STORY
Bryant has 2 hits in return from DL, Cubs beat Phillies
RELATED STORY
Mariners' Cruz continues power surge vs Angels in 8-2 win
RELATED STORY
Piscotty homers and drives in 5 as A's rout Angels 10-0
RELATED STORY
Hamilton, Garcia, Schoop cut loose; Cubs keep Russell
RELATED STORY
Shoemaker returns with 5 scoreless, Angels beat Rangers 3-1
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us