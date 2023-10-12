Phillies vs Braves Prediction & Betting Tips - October 12 | 2023 MLB NL Division Series game

The Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves could be playing their final matchup of the season tonight.

The divisional rivals will face off once more in Philadelphia, with the Phillies leading 2-1. The two rivals have been in this situation before, notably last season in the playoffs.

Can the Braves stave off defeat, or will the Phillies have their way once more? Here's what you need to know.

Phillies vs Braves Prediction

Spencer Strider will start in Braves vs Phillies.

The Braves have a significant pitching advantage. Spencer Strider, an NL Cy Young candidate, is going up against Ranger Suarez. Strider gave up a couple of runs in the Game 1 start, and the Phillies won, but this is against a worse pitcher.

However, the Phillies have completely dominated the series, save for a couple of innings late in Game 2 and an unbelievable catch by Michael Harris II. Otherwise, the series would have been over by now.

The Braves offense has gone quiet, and while it may seem due for a breakout, that probably isn't coming here. Expect the Phillies to scratch across a few runs off Strider to survive and advance.

Phillies vs Braves Betting Tips

The Braves are slight favorites, thanks to Strider getting a start. However, the Phillies have not been slowed by any starting pitcher for the most part. They could turn the tide and reverse the odds pretty easily.

Note: We cannot guarantee any outcome. Baseball is wholly unpredictable. Please gamble responsibly if you're going to do so.

Phillies vs Braves head-to-head

The Braves took the season series from Trea Turner and the Phillies. They won eight of the 14 regular season matchups.

In the playoffs, the Phillies have a 2-1 advantage this year and won two of three last season as well to move on to the NLCS. They're looking to do the same here.

Where to watch Phillies vs Braves

TBS has the NLDS rights, so they will broadcast the Phillies/Braves matchup. It's on that channel that you can watch Ronald Acuna Jr., Matt Olson and the Braves try and even the series with Bryce Harper, Trea Turner and the Phillies. The game is at 8:07 pm EST.