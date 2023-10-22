Phillies vs. Diamondbacks NLCS Game 6 Predictions, Odds and Picks - October 23 | MLB 2023 Postseason

As Game 6 of the National League Championship Series approaches the City of Brotherly Love, the fervor for baseball in Philadelphia reaches a fever pitch. For the second consecutive year, the Phillies find themselves with an opportunity to clinch the NL pennant at Citizens Bank Park.

The D-backs, however, are not ones to back down easily. Aptly nicknamed the "Answerbacks," they aim to stop the Phillies’ home dominance and extend their title hopes. Down 3-2 in the series, the D-Backs, led by manager Torey Lovullo, aknowledge the challenge but remain resolute.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks starting pitchers

For the Diamondbacks, their hopes rest on the capable shoulders of Merrill Kelly, their second best starter during the regular season. Kelly, a pivotal figure in the NL Division Series, looks to bounce back from a less-than-ideal Game 2 performance. With the series on the line, the D-Backs trust Kelly to deliver.

On the other side, the Phillies pin their hopes on the reliable arm of Aaron Nola. Unwavering in October, Nola is unbeaten with a stellar 0.96 ERA in three postseason starts. His last outing against the D-Backs in Game 2 showcased his dominance, throwing six scoreless innings.

Additionally, the Phillies have been spectacular at home during the 2023 postseason. Their offense has been on a roll, and if Harper, Castellanos and Schwarber can put up performances like they did last at Citizens Bank Park, the Diamondbacks will have a hard time catching up. The stage is set for a pitching duel in Philadelphia, and if Nola replicates his recent briliance, the Phillies stand poised to turn Citizens Bank Park into a celebratory venue once again.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks betting tips

Per FanDuel, the Phillies hold the advantage this Monday. They are favored at -184, whereas the Diamondbacks stand at +154, with the over/under fixed at eight runs. For steadfast Philadelphia enthusiasts, there’s an option to consider the -1.5 run line at +114 odds, promising a more lucrative payout. While specific player props are pending release, a wager worth considering is Kyle Schwarber hitting a home run at any time.

Where to watch Phillies vs. Diamondbacks?

As the series hangs in the balance, hot bats and historical performances set the stage for a thrilling Game 6. Will the Phillies win at home, or will the Answerbacks force a decisive Game 7? The drama unfolds at 5pm ET on Monday, broadcasted on TBS, promising another chapter in this NLCS saga.