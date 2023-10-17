Phillies vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Betting Tips - October 17 | 2023 MLB NL Championship Series game

The Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks will resume the NLCS this evening. After the Phillies slugged their way to a home victory in Game 1, the Diamondbacks will try to avoid a 2-0 deficit and turn home field back to their advantage. Here's what you need to know.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Predictions

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly to the mound to face off with the Phillies. They will hope he does better than Zac Gallen did last night in a loss. He is opposite a very tough pitcher in Aaron Nola.

The Phillies will send Aaron Nola to the mound

This does not give the Diamondbacks the advantage. Furthermore, their lineup is not as good as the Phillies' is, so there's no reason to believe they would be able to pull it off tonight. Expect the Phillies to take that 2-0 series lead.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Betting Tips

The Phillies are favored tonight with -165 odds to win this game and take a 2-0 lead. It's unwise to bet against them at this point. They have not shown any weakness this postseason.

They only lost one game and that was on the road to the mighty Atlanta Braves, so there's no reason to believe they will lose tonight. They have a good pitching matchup, too. Avoid betting on Arizona.

Note: We cannot guarantee any outcome. Baseball is wholly unpredictable. Please gamble responsibly if you choose to do so.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Head-to-Head

The Diamondbacks and Phillies played seven games against one another in the regular season in 2023. The Phillies won four of those seven and have now won another in the playoffs.

Where to watch Phillies vs. Diamondbacks

Tonight's matchup will be at 8:07 pm EST and it will be televised on TBS. This channel and FOX, as well as FS1, have been covering all postseason baseball, and that's where the game will be tonight. There, you can watch Trea Turner, Bryce Harper and the Phillies try and defeat Corbin Carroll, Christian Walker and the Diamondbacks.