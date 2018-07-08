Phillies win again as trade rumours surface

Jake Arrieta

The Philadelphia Phillies drew level with the Atlanta Braves at the top of the National League East standings after a 3-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

It was a sixth straight victory for Philadelphia (49-37), who were led by starting pitcher Jake Arrieta. The high-priced free agent struck out eight batters and allowed just two runs in seven innings. He improved to 6-6 with the win.

Odubel Herrera collected two hits for the Phillies, as did Maikel Franco, a player linked with a move elsewhere amid widespread rumours the Phillies will be big spenders before the July 31 deadline.

The Phillies have been linked with the likes of Manny Machado and Mike Moustakas as power options and have recently been said to be keen on Moustakas' Royals team-mate Whit Merrifield.

For the Pirates, it seemed the short benching of Starling Marte did him a world of good, as he collected three hits with two runs scored and a home run. He now has seven hits, a home run and three stolen bases in his three games since being restored to the side.

The Phillies have not made the post-season since 2011 but they look poised to break that trend in 2018.

Three teams scored 15+ runs today, the first time that’s happened in just under a decade (8/17/08).@RedSox – 15@Nationals – 18@Dbacks – 20 pic.twitter.com/fHd2clEODp — MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) July 8, 2018

REYNOLDS, BAEZ ON FORM IN BIG WINS

Washington Nationals slugger Mark Reynolds became just the 15th player in MLB history with 10 RBIs in a game when he collected five hits with two home runs and 10 RBIs in an 18-4 win over the Miami Marlins.

The Chicago Cubs' second baseman Javier Baez collected four hits with a run scored, a home run, two RBIs and a stolen base to lead them to an 8-7 win over the Cincinnati Reds. The Cubs scored five runs in the final two innings to claim the victory.

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Mike Fiers must want to get traded to a contender. The veteran allowed just one run with six strikeouts in six innings in a 7-2 win over the Texas Rangers. Fiers has now allowed just three earned runs in his last 21 innings pitched, lowering his ERA to 3.65 this season with solid support from his defence.

SHIELDS OFF FOR THE SOX

White Sox starter James Shields was torched for eight earned runs off 10 hits and two walks in a 12-6 loss to the Houston Astros. Shields struck out nine batters but his ERA rose to 4.53 as he picked up his 10th loss of the season.



GRANDERSON'S GREAT CATCH

Curtis Granderson produced a spectacular catch as the Toronto Blue Jays slipped to an 8-5 defeat to the New York Yankees.

The Grandy Man CAN and WILL steal your base hit. pic.twitter.com/ch0Ta3KfHN — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 7, 2018

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Minnesota Twins 5-4 Baltimore Orioles

Chicago Cubs 8-7 Cincinnati Reds

Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 Pittsburgh Pirates

St Louis Cardinals 3-2 San Francisco Giants

New York Yankees 8-5 Toronto Blue Jays

Atlanta Braves 5-1 Milwaukee Brewers

Houston Astros 12-6 Chicago White Sox

Colorado Rockies 5-1 Seattle Mariners

Tampa Bay Rays 3-0 New York Mets

Oakland Athletics 6-3 Cleveland Indians

Detroit Tigers 7-2 Texas Rangers

LA Dodgers 3-1 LA Angels

Washington Nationals 18-4 Miami Marlins

Boston Red Sox 15-4 Kansas City Royals

Arizona Diamondbacks 20-5 San Diego Padres



BRAVES AT BREWERS



Atlanta's breakout star Sean Newcomb (8-3, 3.10 ERA) takes on the Milwaukee Brewers' Junior Guerra (5-5, 2.87 ERA) in a battle between two teams fighting to win their National League divisions.