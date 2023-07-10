PHOTO: Dylan Crews' GF, Jane, dons a Nationals Cap to celebrate his draft pick

With the second pick in the MLB draft on Sunday night in Seattle, the Washington Nationals selected Dylan Crews, an outfielder for LSU. Jane Carson, Dylan's girlfriend, posted a photo of herself sporting a Nationals cap in honor of his selection in the draft.

Crews with his GF Jane wearing Nationals' Cap

After he helped LSU win the College World Series, Crews won the Golden Spikes Award, given to the country's top amateur player. After his LSU teammate and right-hander Paul Skenes was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates with the first pick, he dropped off the board swiftly.

The slot value for the second choice is $8,998,500, while Washington's draught bonus pool is $14,502,400.

Dylan Crews' history

Dylan Crews, 21, was a highly anticipated recruit from a Florida high school. He spent three years at LSU. In every one of his three seasons, he hit at least 18 home runs. Crews was a top prospect for the 2020 MLB draft but decided to honor his commitment to LSU and pulled his name from consideration late in the process.

He played in 71 games this season and posted a .426 batting average, .567 on-base percentage, and .713 slugging percentage, along with 18 home runs and only 46 strikeouts.

Dylan Crews, LSU's player

Crews, who stands at 6-foot and weighs 205 pounds, has an excellent bat speed that enables him to drive the ball to all fields. He is also sufficiently selective to walk without widening the strike zone.

He has played center field the past two seasons and appears capable of doing so when he makes it to the big leagues, but he could wind up playing in the corner of the outfield.

