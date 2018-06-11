Pirates bats awaken to avoid Cubs sweep

Ivan Nova led the Pittsburgh Pirates to a much-needed MLB win over the Chicago Cubs.

Ivan Nova

The Pittsburgh Pirates are trying to stay afloat in the tough National League Central and they were bolstered by a 7-1 win over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Sunday.

Pittsburgh needed the win to avoid a sweep. Ivan Nova led the way by allowing just one run in 5.2 innings while striking out eight batters in his first appearance since going on the disabled list on May 28 with a sprained finger. He improved to 3-5.

Josh Harrison led off the game with a home run, and Gregory Polanco added a bases-clearing triple in the sixth inning, part of a five-run outburst for Pittsburgh.

Kyle Hendricks pitched well for the Cubs, allowing just one run in five innings, but Chicago's bullpen got torched for six runs.

The Cubs entered the game having won eight of nine, but cooled down offensively, finishing the game with just four hits. They remain just a half game behind the Brewers with Milwaukee falling to the Phillies.

As for the Pirates, they are now 32-33 and mired in a terrible slump. In first place and nine games over .500 on May 17, the Bucs have lost 16 of 22 since to fall to fourth in the division.

GRANDERSON LEADS JAYS

Curtis Granderson led the Blue Jays to a 13-3 win over the Orioles by collecting four hits with two runs scored, a home run and six RBIs. It was Granderson's first multi-hit game since May, and he raised his average to .237 with the explosive effort.

Birds of a feather crush homers together! #LetsGoBlueJays pic.twitter.com/QRx4lNQRMF — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 10, 2018

Seth Lugo pitched six scoreless innings, giving up only two hits and striking out eight, in the Mets' series finale against the Yankees.

James Paxton improved to 6-1 with a 3.02 ERA by allowing three runs in seven innings with 10 strikeouts. The breakout Mariners star now has 111 strikeouts in just 89.1 innings this season.

CABRERA, CASTELLANOS GO HITLESS

Tigers sluggers Miguel Cabrera and Nick Castellanos combined to go 0 for eight with three strikeouts in a 9-2 loss to the Indians. It was Detroit's sixth loss in nine games.

SUPER SPRINGER

George Springer did not take long to make his presence felt.

First pitch of the game aaaannndd it’s gone. pic.twitter.com/twocMc8b2r — MLB (@MLB) June 10, 2018

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago White Sox 5-2 Boston Red Sox

Toronto Blue Jays 13-3 Baltimore Orioles

Cincinnati Reds 6-3 St Louis Cardinals

Cleveland Indians 9-2 Detroit Tigers

San Diego Padres 3-1 Miami Marlins

Seattle Mariners 5-4 Tampa Bay Rays

Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 Milwaukee Brewers

Minnesota Twins 7-5 Los Angeles Angels

Pittsburgh Pirates 7-1 Chicago Cubs

Houston Astros 8-7 Texas Rangers

Arizona Diamondbacks 8-3 Colorado Rockies

Oakland Athletics 3-2 Kansas City Royals

San Francisco Giants 2-0 Washington Nationals

Los Angeles Dodgers 7-2 Atlanta Braves

New York Mets 2-0 New York Yankees

CUBS AT BREWERS

Any matchup between NL Central contenders will be intriguing, with so much riding on every game. Improving Jose Quintana (6-4, 4.20) will lead the Cubs on the road, while Junior Guerra (3-4, 2.83) looks to continue his impressive season.