Pirates secure five-game sweep of Brewers with walk-off win

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 47 // 16 Jul 2018, 05:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Pittsburgh Pirates plated two runs in the final frame of the 10th inning to defeat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-5 for a five-game series sweep.

Gregory Polanco began Pittsburgh's comeback with a one-out single, before Colin Moran's single two batters later pushed Polanco to third in MLB action on Sunday.

With the Pirates down to their final out in the pouring rain, Josh Bell laced a line drive over the head of Brewers centerfielder Lorenzo Cain for a two-RBI double, securing Pittsburgh's victory.

Pittsburgh outfielder Corey Dickerson also tallied two RBIs in the game while Brett Phillips drove in four runs for the Brewers in the losing effort.

Down a run. Down to their last out. In the pouring rain.



That’s how you close out a 5-game sweep. #TipOfTheCap pic.twitter.com/MeW9cGAN6z — MLB (@MLB) July 15, 2018

The Pirates enter the All-Star break with a 48-49 record after they topped the Brewers in five straight games this week, while Milwaukee fall to 55-43 with Sunday's loss.



RAMIREZ RECORDS RUN, BASE MILESTONE

Cleveland Indians infielder Jose Ramirez became just the fifth player ever to hit 25 home runs and steal 20 bases before the All-Star Break.

Julio Teheran threw 6.3 scoreless innings in the Atlanta Braves' 5-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.



SWARZAK, ROMERO FAIL IN HEAVY DEFEATS

New York Mets reliever Anthony Swarzak allowed two runs and failed to record an out in his team's 6-1 loss to the Washington Nationals.

Kansas City Royals reliever Enny Romero surrendered five earned runs in one inning on the mound against the Chicago White Sox, who won 10-1.

HERNANDEZ CATCH STUNS ANGELS

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Enrique Hernandez made a sliding, over-the-shoulder catch against the Los Angeles Angels.



SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Baltimore Orioles 6-5 Texas Rangers

Boston Red Sox 5-2 Toronto Blue Jays

Cleveland Indians 5-2 New York Yankees

Miami Marlins 10-5 Philadelphia Phillies

Washington Nationals 6-1 New York Mets

Atlanta Braves 5-1 Arizona Diamondbacks

Pittsburgh Pirates 7-6 Milwaukee Brewers

Detroit Tigers 6-3 Houston Astros

Chicago White Sox 10-1 Kansas City Royals

Minnesota Twins 11-7 Tampa Bay Rays

St. Louis Cardinals 6-4 Cincinnati Reds

Colorado Rockies 4-3 Seattle Mariners

Oakland Athletics 6-2 San Francisco Giants

Chicago Cubs 7-4 San Diego Padres

Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 Los Angeles Angels

MLB HOME RUN DERBY

MLB will continue its All-Star festivities with the home run derby at Nationals Park on Monday. Bryce Harper will attempt to come away with a victory in his home stadium, while Dodgers slugger Max Muncy will look to put on a power display. Jesus Aguilar, Rhys Hoskins, Alex Bregman, Kyle Schwarber, Freddie Freeman and Javier Baez round out the field.