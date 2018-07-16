Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Pirates secure five-game sweep of Brewers with walk-off win

Omnisport
NEWS
News
47   //    16 Jul 2018, 05:30 IST
Bell-Josh-USNews-071518-ftr-getty

The Pittsburgh Pirates plated two runs in the final frame of the 10th inning to defeat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-5 for a five-game series sweep. 

Gregory Polanco began Pittsburgh's comeback with a one-out single, before Colin Moran's single two batters later pushed Polanco to third in MLB action on Sunday. 

With the Pirates down to their final out in the pouring rain, Josh Bell laced a line drive over the head of Brewers centerfielder Lorenzo Cain for a two-RBI double, securing Pittsburgh's victory. 

Pittsburgh outfielder Corey Dickerson also tallied two RBIs in the game while Brett Phillips drove in four runs for the Brewers in the losing effort. 

The Pirates enter the All-Star break with a 48-49 record after they topped the Brewers in five straight games this week, while Milwaukee fall to 55-43 with Sunday's loss.


RAMIREZ RECORDS RUN, BASE MILESTONE

Cleveland Indians infielder Jose Ramirez became just the fifth player ever to hit 25 home runs and steal 20 bases before the All-Star Break.

Julio Teheran threw 6.3 scoreless innings in the Atlanta Braves' 5-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. 


SWARZAK, ROMERO FAIL IN HEAVY DEFEATS

New York Mets reliever Anthony Swarzak allowed two runs and failed to record an out in his team's 6-1 loss to the Washington Nationals.

Kansas City Royals reliever Enny Romero surrendered five earned runs in one inning on the mound against the Chicago White Sox, who won 10-1.

 

HERNANDEZ CATCH STUNS ANGELS

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Enrique Hernandez made a sliding, over-the-shoulder catch against the Los Angeles Angels. 


SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Baltimore Orioles 6-5 Texas Rangers 
Boston Red Sox 5-2 Toronto Blue Jays 
Cleveland Indians 5-2 New York Yankees 
Miami Marlins 10-5 Philadelphia Phillies 
Washington Nationals 6-1 New York Mets 
Atlanta Braves 5-1 Arizona Diamondbacks 
Pittsburgh Pirates 7-6 Milwaukee Brewers 
Detroit Tigers 6-3 Houston Astros 
Chicago White Sox 10-1 Kansas City Royals 
Minnesota Twins 11-7 Tampa Bay Rays 
St. Louis Cardinals 6-4 Cincinnati Reds 
Colorado Rockies 4-3 Seattle Mariners 
Oakland Athletics 6-2 San Francisco Giants 
Chicago Cubs 7-4 San Diego Padres 
Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 Los Angeles Angels 

 

MLB HOME RUN DERBY

MLB will continue its All-Star festivities with the home run derby at Nationals Park on Monday. Bryce Harper will attempt to come away with a victory in his home stadium, while Dodgers slugger Max Muncy will look to put on a power display. Jesus Aguilar, Rhys Hoskins, Alex Bregman, Kyle Schwarber, Freddie Freeman and Javier Baez round out the field.

Bell's double in 10th gives Pirates 5-game sweep of Brewers
