“Please go get him” “This is who the Mets need” - New York Mets fans excited after rumors of a possible trade for Josh Bell surfaces

Since the Washington Nationals are looking to rebuild over the next few seasons, it looks like stars Juan Soto and Josh Bell will be traded. Both players have contracts that expire soon, and it would not make sense for Washington to re-sign them. As the trade deadline looms, trade rumors for the two players have rapidly increased.

Since they are definite playoff contenders this season, the New York Mets have been at the forefront of these trade rumors. At first it was for Juan Soto, but that appears to have fallen through. Now, rumors have arisen that the Mets have offered Washington a trade for Bell.

Michael Marino @MarinoMLB Sources tells me and @Ragazzoreport the Mets are one of several teams that have an offer out to the Nationals for Josh Bell. There’s would send a SP and OF in the upper minor leagues to Washington. If accepted, the Mets would also acquire a major league reliever in this deal. Sources tells me and @Ragazzoreport the Mets are one of several teams that have an offer out to the Nationals for Josh Bell. There’s would send a SP and OF in the upper minor leagues to Washington. If accepted, the Mets would also acquire a major league reliever in this deal.

Josh Bell would be a huge pickup for New York, who is in desperate need of another solid bat. So far this season, Bell is batting .305 with an OPS just shy of .900. He also has 13 home runs and 22 doubles. His mix of contact and power would be a great addition to the Mets' lineup.

Along with Bell, it is rumored that if this trade were to go through, the Mets will also get a reliever they need. Many speculate it would be Carl Edwards Jr., who is having a good season in Washington's bullpen with just a 3.03 ERA.

It looks like the New York Mets are going to have to give up some big pieces in the farm system as well. It is rumored the Mets will have to send two upper minor league prospects to Washington in exchange for Josh Bell.

Diane M @MetsSouthFla @MichaelMarino37 @ragazzoreport Lee & Butto, my guess. Wonder who BP arm is, they don’t have many to choose from @MichaelMarino37 @ragazzoreport Lee & Butto, my guess. Wonder who BP arm is, they don’t have many to choose from

This trade would be huge for the Mets, as they need to make a big splash at the trade deadline. Although they are leaders in the National League East, the Atlanta Braves are right on their tail.

Josh Bell could be the X-Factor the New York Mets need

Buck Showalter, manager of the New York Mets

The Mets got off to an amazing start early in the season and looked like they would run away with the division. At one point, New York was 13 games ahead of Atlanta, and the Braves did not even seem to be a threat. However, the Braves became red-hot and have chipped away the Mets' lead in the NL East to just one game.

Joe Bochiechio @j1bo @FanDdm @MichaelMarino37 @ragazzoreport Bell is a switch hitter, can play some OF and definite upgrade from Vogelbach. I think he’d be a good get @FanDdm @MichaelMarino37 @ragazzoreport Bell is a switch hitter, can play some OF and definite upgrade from Vogelbach. I think he’d be a good get

Justin @damato_26 @MichaelMarino37 @ragazzoreport This is who the Mets need. Best option available IMO. Hope they get it done. #LGM @MichaelMarino37 @ragazzoreport This is who the Mets need. Best option available IMO. Hope they get it done. #LGM

Josh Bell is the final piece the New York Mets need in their offense to complete it. If New York can trade for him, he would make an immediate impact and possibly propel the Mets to the division title.

