Porcello throws one-hitter to lead Red Sox past Yankees

Omnisport
NEWS
News
36   //    04 Aug 2018, 11:55 IST
Porcello-Rick-Getty-FTR
Rick Porcello

The Boston Red Sox defeated the New York Yankees 4-1 on Friday thanks to Rick Porcello's glistening one-hitter.

Porcello tossed a complete game with a third-inning home run to Miguel Andujar as his only hit allowed. The win moved Porcello to 14-4 this season, and helped Boston move 7 1/2 games ahead of the Yankees in the American League East.

Steve Pearce, who hit three home runs on Thursday, belted another long ball a day later. He drove in two runs, while Mitch Moreland and Eduardo Nunez drove in the other two.

Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino allowed four runs off seven hits in just 5 2/3 innings. He fell to 14-5 and has now allowed four or more runs in his last four starts.

While the Red Sox did not really need to convince anyone they were the best team in baseball, they have certainly been playing with a chip on their shoulder so far in this series.

The Red Sox have now won six of their last seven games, and they look destined to soon become the first team to lock up a postseason spot.

 

RIZZO, BAEZ BLAST HOMERS

Chicago Cubs stars Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez each blasted home runs in a 5-4 win over the San Diego Padres. Rizzo collected three hits, while Baez had two to go with two runs scored and a walk. Baez now has four home runs in his last seven games.

 

OFF NIGHT FOR METS' BEST

The top four guys in the New York Mets' batting order all struggled in a 2-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves. Brandon Nimmo, Jose Bautista, Michael Conforto and Todd Frazier all went hitless with two strikeouts.

Meanwhile, Jacob deGrom allowed just two runs in eight innings and struck out nine batters. He is 5-7 with a 1.85 ERA this season.

 

POLANCO'S LASER-BEAM THROW

Gregory Polanco has quite the arm. His 97-mph strike cut down the tying run at the plate as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-6.

 

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

San Diego Padres 4-5 Chicago Cubs 
St. Louis Cardinals 6-7 Pittsburgh Pirates 
Miami Marlins 1-5 Philadelphia Phillies 
Atlanta Braves 2-1 New York Mets 
Chicago White Sox 3-2 Tampa Bay Rays 
Los Angeles Angels 7-4 Cleveland Indians 
New York Yankees 1-4 Boston Red Sox 
Baltimore Orioles 3-11 Texas Rangers 
Kansas City Royals 4-6 Minnesota Twins 
Colorado Rockies 3-5 Milwaukee Brewers 
San Francisco Giants 3-6 Arizona Diamondbacks 
Detroit Tigers 0-1 Oakland Athletics 
Toronto Blue Jays 7-2 Seattle Mariners 
Houston Astros 2-1 Los Angeles Dodgers 

 

ASTROS AT DODGERS

In a rematch of last year's World Series and a possible foreshadowing to this year's season finale, Lance McCullers Jr. (10-6, 4.06 ERA) will start for the Astros, while the Dodgers will counter with Kenta Maeda (7-6, 3.48 ERA).

