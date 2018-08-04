Porcello throws one-hitter to lead Red Sox past Yankees

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 36 // 04 Aug 2018, 11:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Rick Porcello

The Boston Red Sox defeated the New York Yankees 4-1 on Friday thanks to Rick Porcello's glistening one-hitter.

Porcello tossed a complete game with a third-inning home run to Miguel Andujar as his only hit allowed. The win moved Porcello to 14-4 this season, and helped Boston move 7 1/2 games ahead of the Yankees in the American League East.

Steve Pearce, who hit three home runs on Thursday, belted another long ball a day later. He drove in two runs, while Mitch Moreland and Eduardo Nunez drove in the other two.

Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino allowed four runs off seven hits in just 5 2/3 innings. He fell to 14-5 and has now allowed four or more runs in his last four starts.

While the Red Sox did not really need to convince anyone they were the best team in baseball, they have certainly been playing with a chip on their shoulder so far in this series.

The Red Sox have now won six of their last seven games, and they look destined to soon become the first team to lock up a postseason spot.

RIZZO, BAEZ BLAST HOMERS

Chicago Cubs stars Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez each blasted home runs in a 5-4 win over the San Diego Padres. Rizzo collected three hits, while Baez had two to go with two runs scored and a walk. Baez now has four home runs in his last seven games.

OFF NIGHT FOR METS' BEST

The top four guys in the New York Mets' batting order all struggled in a 2-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves. Brandon Nimmo, Jose Bautista, Michael Conforto and Todd Frazier all went hitless with two strikeouts.

Meanwhile, Jacob deGrom allowed just two runs in eight innings and struck out nine batters. He is 5-7 with a 1.85 ERA this season.

The @Braves are 5-0 in games Jacob deGrom starts this season.



He has a 1.09 ERA in those games. pic.twitter.com/If4gTIBrlt — MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) August 4, 2018

POLANCO'S LASER-BEAM THROW

Gregory Polanco has quite the arm. His 97-mph strike cut down the tying run at the plate as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-6.

That’s some strong @El_Coffee!



The @Pirates maintain the lead, as Gregory Polanco’s 97-mph strike cuts down the tying run at the plate. pic.twitter.com/irTImZOE6E — #Statcast (@statcast) August 4, 2018

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

San Diego Padres 4-5 Chicago Cubs

St. Louis Cardinals 6-7 Pittsburgh Pirates

Miami Marlins 1-5 Philadelphia Phillies

Atlanta Braves 2-1 New York Mets

Chicago White Sox 3-2 Tampa Bay Rays

Los Angeles Angels 7-4 Cleveland Indians

New York Yankees 1-4 Boston Red Sox

Baltimore Orioles 3-11 Texas Rangers

Kansas City Royals 4-6 Minnesota Twins

Colorado Rockies 3-5 Milwaukee Brewers

San Francisco Giants 3-6 Arizona Diamondbacks

Detroit Tigers 0-1 Oakland Athletics

Toronto Blue Jays 7-2 Seattle Mariners

Houston Astros 2-1 Los Angeles Dodgers

ASTROS AT DODGERS

In a rematch of last year's World Series and a possible foreshadowing to this year's season finale, Lance McCullers Jr. (10-6, 4.06 ERA) will start for the Astros, while the Dodgers will counter with Kenta Maeda (7-6, 3.48 ERA).