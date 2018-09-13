Price doesn't plan to opt out of Red Sox contract

Starting pitcher David Price plans on playing out the remaining four years on his lucrative contract with the Boston Red Sox.

In the third year of a seven-year, $217million contract, Price is 14-6 with a 3.57 ERA but the 33-year-old has a 5.03 ERA in 17 career postseason appearances.

Price is set to make $31m next season and $32m in each of the final three years of the deal, the richest in MLB history for a pitcher.

Discussing his future, five-time MLB All-Star Price said: "Why would I leave here to go to a team that's not as good as this team? I came here to win.

"I don't worry about all the other stuff. Just come here to win. We're going to have a really good chance to do that."

The Red Sox, an MLB-best 99-46 entering Wednesday's play, were the first team to clinch a postseason berth.

"I could go 35-0 in the regular season with a zero [ERA] and it wouldn't matter," he said. "I need to win in October. That's that; regular season means nothing for me."

Price is 5-0 with a 2.04 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 61 strikeouts and a .201 batting average against in his past nine starts dating back to July 12, righting things after a rough start to the 2018 season.