Price proves he's still got it after Quintana dazzles in Cubs debut

Pitchers David Price and Jose Quintana starred in MLB on Sunday.

by Omnisport News 17 Jul 2017, 09:55 IST

Jose Quintana starred in his Chicago Cubs debut in MLB, while David Price reminded everyone why the Boston Red Sox paid him what they did.

Quintana tossed seven innings of three-hit, shut-out ball to lead the Cubs to an 8-0 win against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

He also struck out a debut record 12 batters in his first start for the Cubs, tying the mark set by Matt Garza in 2011.

Price threw eight shut-out innings for the Red Sox, who beat the New York Yankees 3-0 after dropping the first half of their double-header by the same score.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

New York Yankees 3-0 Boston Red Sox

New York Yankees 0-3 Boston Red Sox

Colorado Rockies 13-4 New York Mets

Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 Miami Marlins

Toronto Blue Jays 5-6 Detroit Tigers

Washington Nationals 14-4 Cincinnati Reds

Arizona Diamondbacks 1-7 Atlanta Braves

Chicago Cubs 8-0 Baltimore Orioles

St Louis Cardinals 3-4 Pittsburgh Pirates

Minnesota Twins 3-5 Houston Astros

Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 Milwaukee Brewers

Seattle Mariners 7-6 Chicago White Sox

Texas Rangers 3-4 Kansas City Royals

Tampa Bay Rays 3-4 Los Angeles Angels

Cleveland Indians 3-7 Oakland Athletics

San Francisco Giants 1-7 San Diego Padres

SUPER SIERRA

Magneuris Sierra is just 21 years old but that has not stopped him from feeling right at home in the majors in his rookie season. Sierra was a perfect four-for-four at the plate in the Cardinals' 4-3 loss to the Pirates. Sierra set a club record with a hit in the first nine games of his major league career with his performance on Sunday. He also stole a base and scored a run.

MATZ BATTLES

If there is any reason the Mets do not trade Jacob deGrom it is because they simply cannot rely on any of their other starters to be consistent. Example? Steven Matz tossed one inning Sunday, allowing nine hits, walking one while throwing 39 pitches. He was removed after the inning but that did not spare him his third loss of the season in the Mets' 13-4 defeat to the Rockies.



BRADLEY ROBS JUDGE

Jackie Bradley Jr. is not one to be outdone. He did what no-one has been able to do when Aaron Judge hits a home run. He took that home run away.

CUBS AT BRAVES

The Braves (45-45) are 16-8 since July 17. The only two teams with better records than that are the Astros and Dodgers. The Cubs (46-45) may be rejuvenated after their trade for Quintana but the Braves are playing very well and Julio Teheran is ready to go. Jon Lester will be looking to improve on one of the worst outings of his career last time out.