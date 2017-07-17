Price proves he's still got it after Quintana dazzles in Cubs debut
Pitchers David Price and Jose Quintana starred in MLB on Sunday.
Jose Quintana starred in his Chicago Cubs debut in MLB, while David Price reminded everyone why the Boston Red Sox paid him what they did.
Quintana tossed seven innings of three-hit, shut-out ball to lead the Cubs to an 8-0 win against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.
He also struck out a debut record 12 batters in his first start for the Cubs, tying the mark set by Matt Garza in 2011.
Price threw eight shut-out innings for the Red Sox, who beat the New York Yankees 3-0 after dropping the first half of their double-header by the same score.
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
New York Yankees 3-0 Boston Red Sox
New York Yankees 0-3 Boston Red Sox
Colorado Rockies 13-4 New York Mets
Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 Miami Marlins
Toronto Blue Jays 5-6 Detroit Tigers
Washington Nationals 14-4 Cincinnati Reds
Arizona Diamondbacks 1-7 Atlanta Braves
Chicago Cubs 8-0 Baltimore Orioles
St Louis Cardinals 3-4 Pittsburgh Pirates
Minnesota Twins 3-5 Houston Astros
Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 Milwaukee Brewers
Seattle Mariners 7-6 Chicago White Sox
Texas Rangers 3-4 Kansas City Royals
Tampa Bay Rays 3-4 Los Angeles Angels
Cleveland Indians 3-7 Oakland Athletics
San Francisco Giants 1-7 San Diego Padres
SUPER SIERRA
Magneuris Sierra is just 21 years old but that has not stopped him from feeling right at home in the majors in his rookie season. Sierra was a perfect four-for-four at the plate in the Cardinals' 4-3 loss to the Pirates. Sierra set a club record with a hit in the first nine games of his major league career with his performance on Sunday. He also stole a base and scored a run.
MATZ BATTLES
If there is any reason the Mets do not trade Jacob deGrom it is because they simply cannot rely on any of their other starters to be consistent. Example? Steven Matz tossed one inning Sunday, allowing nine hits, walking one while throwing 39 pitches. He was removed after the inning but that did not spare him his third loss of the season in the Mets' 13-4 defeat to the Rockies.
BRADLEY ROBS JUDGE
Jackie Bradley Jr. is not one to be outdone. He did what no-one has been able to do when Aaron Judge hits a home run. He took that home run away.
The defense rests, your honor. https://t.co/HRVmLCqeTw pic.twitter.com/eHVYMSJyDL— MLB (@MLB) July 17, 2017
CUBS AT BRAVES
The Braves (45-45) are 16-8 since July 17. The only two teams with better records than that are the Astros and Dodgers. The Cubs (46-45) may be rejuvenated after their trade for Quintana but the Braves are playing very well and Julio Teheran is ready to go. Jon Lester will be looking to improve on one of the worst outings of his career last time out.