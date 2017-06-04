Pujols crushes 600th home run, Volquez throws no-hitter

An incredible Saturday in MLB saw seven grand slams hit and the season's first no-hitter.

by Omnisport News 04 Jun 2017, 11:07 IST

Albert Pujols and Edinson Volquez took centre stage on an incredible day in MLB on Saturday.

Volquez threw the first no-hitter of the season to see the Miami Marlins to a 3-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Pujols blasted his 600th career home run – a grand slam – to help the Los Angeles Angels beat the Minnesota Twins 7-2.

But it was one of a stunning seven grand slams on Saturday.

Seattle's Mike Zunino was among them, his fifth-inning blast guiding the Mariners past the Tampa Bay Rays 9-2.

Matt Adams, Ian Desmond, Kyle Schwarber, Travis Shaw and Chris Taylor hit the first give grand slams of the day.

Adams' Atlanta Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-5, Desmond's Colorado Rockies thrashed the San Diego Padres 10-1 and Schwarber's Cubs overcame the St Louis Cardinals 5-3.

Shaw and Taylor hit theirs in the same game, with the latter's Los Angeles Dodgers edging the former's Milwaukee Brewers 10-8.

The New York Yankees shut out the Toronto Blue Jays 7-0, the Kansas City Royals thrashed the Cleveland Indians 12-5 and the Oakland Athletics had a 10-4 win over the Washington Nationals.

The Philadelphia Phillies edged the San Francisco Giants 5-3, the Detroit Tigers crushed the Chicago White Sox 10-1, the Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-2, the New York Mets had a 4-2 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Houston Astros were 6-5 victors over the Texas Rangers.

HOT HEALY

A's first baseman Ryon Healy did not hit a grand slam like so many others were doing. He just had to go four-for-four with two home runs to make up the difference. He drove in three runs and scored two himself just for good measure against the Nationals.

ADAMS DELIVERS

While Adams' grand slam may not have been a game winner, his second homer of the night was, and he went opposite field in the 12th inning to lift the Braves over the Reds.

AWFUL GRILLI

Jason Grilli really aided in MLB's effort to light up scoreboards Saturday. The 40-year-old Blue Jays reliever gave up not one, not two, not three, but four home runs in the eighth inning of Saturday's loss to the Yankees and he did not even get through the inning.

YANKEES AT BLUE JAYS

This is the best pitching match-up of the day bar-none – Luis Severino (4-2, 2.93 ERA) against Marcus Stroman (3-2, 3.28). The radar guns will be lighting up all day long and the two pitchers will have to also deal with the wind tunnel that is Rogers Centre.