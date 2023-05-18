Rafael Montero Trade Destinations: Top 3 landing spots for struggling Astros reliever

Rafael Montero has struggled for regular baseball this season. The Houston Astros pitcher has recorded 21 strikeouts and eight walks at a 6.11 ERA across three games.

Amid the lack of regular action for the reigning World Series champions, Montero has been linked with a trade away from Houston. Let us take a look at some of the teams that could make a move for the 32-year-old.

3 landing spots for Rafael Montero

Rafael Montero Trade Destinations

#1. New York Mets

The New York Mets are currently third in the AL East with 21 wins and 23 defeats this season. Buck Showalter's side have been rather inconsistent in the early part of the campaign but are still in the hunt for the playoffs.

Rafael Montero began his MLB career with the Mets in 2014 and played with the team for four seasons. He is well aware of how the team functions and the New York outfit can also offer the 32-year-old regular baseball action.

#2. Oakland Athletics

The Oakland Athletics have had a torrid start to the 2023 campaign. Mark Kotsay's team is languishing in fifth on the AL West table with 10 wins and 35 defeats.

The Athletics are unlikely to make it to the playoffs this season but they can look to build a foundation for next season. A pitcher like Rafael Montero would be an ideal option for the team to consider, as he has been in and around the league for a while and has the experience.

#3. Washington Nationals

The Washington Nationals are struggling to get things right this season. They currently are fifth in the NL East with 18 wins and 25 defeats.

The Nats still have time to turn their fortunes this season, but need some reinforcements to make a push for the playoffs.

A trade for a pitcher like Montero could be a gamble at this stage of the season. However, Washington need to make changes to their roster if they are to expect different results.

