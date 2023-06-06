Raimel Tapia landing spots: Top 3 destinations for recently DFA'd outfielder

Much to the surprise of many Boston Red Sox fans, the team designated outfielder Raimel Tapia for assignment, all but ending his time with the club. The team will have until the end of the week to attempt to facilitate a trade of the outfielder, attempt to have him pass through outright waivers, or simply release him.

Raimel Tapia signed a $2 million minor league deal with the club and given his more than five years of MLB service, the outfielder can simply reject the assignment and retain his owed salary.

greg heffley @veryrare_rs Raimel Tapia I'll miss you my sweet Prince

Raimel Tapia I’ll miss you my sweet Prince https://t.co/CbgZvNODud

"Raimel Tapia I’ll miss you my sweet Prince" - @veryrare_rs

At only 29 years old, Tapia still has plenty of baseball left in his body, and will likely have several teams seeking him out in a trade, waiver claim, or a free agent contract if he is ultimately released.

Here's a look at three potential landing spots for the recently DFA'd outfielder.

#1 - The New York Yankees could take a shot on Raimel Tapia

While the New York Yankees remain in the thick of the battle for the American League East crown, the team is not without its flaws. One of the glaring weaknesses for the Yankees is their outfield depth, which has not only struggled to remain healthy but leaves much to be desired.

"#Yankees should go get Raimel Tapia. #RedSox" - @BBlueintheBronx

Even though Tapia would not likely contend for a starting spot in the lineup, he could provide the Bronx Bombers with a veteran bat, as well as defensive versatility.

#2 - A return to the Colorado Rockies could benefit both parties

As expected, it has been a difficult season for the Colorado Rockies so far, as the team sits last in the National League West with a 26-35. That being said, would likely welcome Tapia back to the team given his affordable contract. He could also be an intriguing addition that they could potentially flip in a deal at the trade deadline, or allow the team the option to move someone else.

For Tapia, a return to Colorado could provide him the opportunity at an expanded role, as opposed to if he landed with a contender, which could benefit him in the offseason. It could be an underrated win-win situation for both parties.

MartinBerliner @MartinBerliner Are the #RedSox out of their minds DFA'ing #RaimelTapia ? Another total flub by Bloom. How is letting Wacha, Eovaldi, and Rodriguez working out for you, Chaim? #Rockies should resign him.

"Are the #RedSox out of their minds DFA’ing #RaimelTapia? Another total flub by Bloom. How is letting Wacha, Eovaldi, and Rodriguez working out for you, Chaim? #Rockies should resign him." - @MartinBerliner

#3 - The Detroit Tigers could take a low-risk flier on the outfielder

The Detroit Tigers have been one of the most surprising teams this season, as they currently sit 4.0 games back of first place in the American League Central. If the Tigers' front office hoped to cash in on their strong start to the season, bringing in a veteran outfielder could bolster their outfield depth for a minimal cost.

Jed 🇬🇧 @TigersJUK The Tigers should claim Raimel Tapia

"The Tigers should claim Raimel Tapia" - @TigersJUK

If Detroit continues to remain competitive in the division, they could be an under-the-radar buyer heading toward the MLB Trade Deadline. However, if the front office is reluctant to take a big swing, Raimel Tapia could be a low-risk transaction for the club.

