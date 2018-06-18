Rangers score four runs in ninth to pick up walk-off win over Rockies

Rockies closer Wade Davis walked four and allowed four runs against Texas on Sunday.

Texas scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to secure a 13-12 walk-off win as Colorado Rockies closer Wade Davis walked four batters and allowed two hits in less than an inning.

The Rangers entered the inning trailing 12-9 with Davis walking the first two batters of the frame before recording his only out.

Rougned Odor registered a single to load the bases and Davis followed with two more walks to force in a pair of runs.

Jose Trevino provided Texas with the victory one batter later when he tallied a two-RBI single.

@JoseTrevino5 caps a 3-run 9th inning @Rangers comeback with a walk off on his first Father's Day as a dad. #TexasRangers pic.twitter.com/PbBhuKz2vk — FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) June 17, 2018

Rangers shortstop Jurickson Profar finished the game with four RBIs while outfielder Nomar Mazara drove in three.

The win moved the Rangers to 29-44 this year while the Rockies fell to 34-37.



GRICHUK GOES GREAT FOR JAYS

Randal Grichuk went three for three with four RBIs and two runs scored in the Blue Jays' 8-6 win over the Nationals.

Fittingly, @RGrich15's walk-up song is "Here Comes the Boom".



Can you guess what happens next? pic.twitter.com/tt6oy8LKlz — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 17, 2018

Braves pitcher Julio Teheran threw six hitless innings and struck out 11 in his first start since returning from the disabled list. Atlanta topped the Padres 4-1.



RICHARDS SURRENDERS SIX

Marlins starter Trevor Richards surrendered six runs and nine hits in 3.1 innings on the mound against the Orioles. Miami fell, 10-4.

Angels reliever Blake Parker allowed two runs while recording just one out in a one-run loss to the Athletics.



GONZALEZ CUTS DOWN ROYALS

Astros outfielder Marwin Gonzalez cut down a Royals runner at the plate with perfect throw home in the bottom of the third.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Baltimore Orioles 10-4 Miami Marlins

Toronto Blue Jays 8-6 Washington Nationals

Cleveland Indians 4-1 Minnesota Twins

Atlanta Braves 4-1 San Diego Padres

Cincinatti Reds 8-6 Pittsburgh Pirates

Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 New York Yankees

Detroit Tigers 3-1 Chicago White Sox

Philadelphia Phillies 10-6 Milwaukee Brewers

Houston Astros 7-4 Kansas City Royals

Texas Rangers 13-12 Colorado Rockies

Oakland Athletics 6-5 LA Angels

San Francisco Giants 4-1 LA Dodgers

Boston Red Sox 9-3 Seattle Mariners

New York Mets 5-3 Arizona Diamondbacks

St. Louis Cardinals 5-0 Chicago Cubs



LA DODGERS AT CHICAGO CUBS

The last two National League champions will open a three-game series at Wrigley Field on Monday. Chicago topped Los Angeles to advance to the World Series in 2016, but the Dodgers returned the favour with a victory over the Cubs in the NLCS one year later. Kenta Maeda is set to start for Los Angeles while Tyler Chatwood will take the mound for the Cubs.