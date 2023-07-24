Rangers Trade Deadline Tracker 2023: Latest updates, major moves, and more

The Texas Rangers have been the best team in the American League West all season, and they are poised to add to their roster. The trade deadline will be their last opportunity to make significant upgrades to their already talented roster. If they want to go all-in for a World Series championship this season, we could see a lot of moves out of them.

Rumors, updates, and latest transactions

July 24

The Rangers traded pitcher Taylor Hearn to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for cash considerations.

