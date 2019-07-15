×
Rays almost make history in win over Orioles

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    15 Jul 2019, 10:34 IST
yarbrough-ryan-07142019-getty-ftr.jpg
Ryan Yarbrough

The Tampa Bay Rays were three outs away from history during their win over the Baltimore Orioles in MLB on Sunday.

Tampa Bay were close to pitching the first combined perfect game in MLB history.

The Rays used an opener against the Orioles, which was first made popular by the team. It would have been the first time multiple pitchers pulled off the feat as all 23 previous perfect games have been thrown by a single pitcher.

Ryne Stanek started the game for the Rays and pitched two innings. Ryan Yarbrough took over and threw the next six innings without allowing a baserunner. He stayed on to start the ninth, but it was there that Tampa Bay's impressive outing was sullied. 

Yarbrough allowed a single to leadoff hitter Hanser Alberto to end the team's chance at history in a 4-1 win.

"It would have been pretty sweet to finish it off like that," Stanek said, via MLB.com. "If you're the first to do something in baseball, you did something."

Baltimore went on to record three hits in the losing effort.

Austin Meadows and Mike Brosseau each hit a home run to highlight the Rays' offensive efforts.

Anthony Santander delivered the Orioles' only run with an RBI single.

Tremendous Tanaka

Masahiro Tanaka pitched six innings, allowing four hits and two earned runs while striking out five in the New York Yankees' 4-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Robinson Cano hit a home run in his second consecutive game as the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 6-2.

Rondon's error

Chicago White Sox shortstop Jose Rondon made a throwing error in an effort to start a double play in the ninth inning against the Oakland Athletics, who turned it into a scoring opportunity to win 3-2.

Tyler Mahle allowed 12 hits and six earned runs in the Cincinnati Reds' 10-9 loss to the Colorado Rockies.

 

Grand slam for Astros

The Houston Astros love grand slams. Jose Altuve hit the team's ninth slam of the season, which is the most in MLB. No other team has recorded more than five.

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. took an incredible catch.

Sunday's results

Tampa Bay Rays 4-1 Baltimore Orioles
New York Yankees 4-2 Toronto Blue Jays
Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 Washington Nationals
Cleveland Indians 4-3 Minnesota Twins
New York Mets 6-2 Miami Marlins
San Francisco Giants 8-3 Milwaukee Brewers
Detroit Tigers 12-8 Kansas City Royals
St Louis Cardinals 5-2 Arizona Diamondbacks
Chicago Cubs 8-3 Pittsburgh Pirates
Houston Astros 12-4 Texas Rangers
Colorado Rockies 10-9 Cincinnati Reds
Los Angeles Angels 6-3 Seattle Mariners
Oakland Athletics 3-2 Chicago White Sox
Atlanta Braves 4-1 San Diego Padres
Los Angeles Dodgers 7-4 Boston Red Sox

 

Braves at Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers are trying to catch up to the National League (NL) Central-leading Chicago Cubs but first have to get through the Braves. Atlanta hold the top spot in the NL East and have won seven of their past 10 games. The Brewers will send Adrian Houser (2-3, 4.01) to the mound with the hopes of jump-starting the second half of the season. The Braves will counter with Max Fried (9-4, 4.29).

