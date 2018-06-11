Rays send Miller to Brewers

The Tampa Bay Rays sent Brad Miller to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for Choi Ji-man.

Omnisport NEWS News 11 Jun 2018, 05:06 IST 25 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Brad Miller

Brad Miller is heading to the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Tampa Bay Rays sent the 28-year-old infielder to Milwaukee in exchange for first baseman Choi Ji-man, the team announced on Sunday.

Choi will join the Rays' Triple-A affiliate in Durham.

Tampa Bay designated Miller for assignment on Thursday. Miller, who belted a career-high 30 home runs for the Rays in 2016, has a slash line of .256/.322/.429 this season.

We have traded INF Brad Miller (DFA on Thursday) and cash considerations to Milwaukee for 1B Ji-man Choi. Choi will be optioned to Triple-A @DurhamBulls. pic.twitter.com/SvmahHjZ5c — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) June 10, 2018

The Rays promoted highly touted first baseman Jake Bauers to fill Miller's spot on the roster. The 22-year-old player is the number six prospect in Tampa Bay’s organisation, according to MLB Pipeline.

"Brad has done a lot of good things in his time here," Rays manager Kevin Cash said on Thursday (via the Tampa Bay Times).

"We're getting a good one [in Bauers], but we're also losing a good one."

Choi hit a go-ahead, pinch hit grand slam for the Brewers in their victory over the Phillies on Saturday. He has tallied a .233 batting average in 12 major-league games in 2018.