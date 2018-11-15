×
Rays' Snell, Mets' deGrom win Cy Young Awards

15 Nov 2018
Blake Snell (left) and Jacob deGrom
Blake Snell (left) and Jacob deGrom

Tampa Bay Rays lefty Blake Snell and New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom were named the 2018 Cy Young Award winners.

The Baseball Writers' Association of America named Snell the winner after he became just the fourth pitcher since the adoption of the designated hitter in the American League (AL) to post an ERA less than 2.00 in the AL.

The 25-year-old finished with a 1.89 ERA, which was the second best in all of MLB, and won 21 games while striking out 221 batters.

Snell's 180.2 innings is the fewest ever for a Cy Young winner, surpassing Clayton Kershaw, who tossed 198.1 innings in 2014.

Snell won the award over the Houston Astros' Justin Verlander with 17 first-, 11 second- and two third-place votes for 169 points. Verlander finished with 154 points while Indians starter Corey Kluber placed third with 71 total points.

DeGrom won this year's National League Cy Young Award after posting a 1.70 ERA in 217 innings pitched. He struck out 269 batters, trailing only Washington Nationals starter Max Scherzer (300).

The Mets ace won in a landslide by taking home 29 of 30 first-place votes. He finished with 207 points to Scherzer's 123.

DeGrom did this despite posting the fewest victories ever for a Cy Young Award-winning pitcher with 10. He finished the year 10-9.

His 1.70 ERA was the sixth lowest ever for a Cy Young Award winner and the lowest since Greg Maddux's 1.63 in 1995.

