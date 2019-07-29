×
Realmuto's grand slam helps Phillies avoid sweep

Omnisport
NEWS
News
2   //    29 Jul 2019, 08:36 IST
Realmuto-JT-07282019-getty-ftr.jpg
J.T. Realmuto

The Philadelphia Phillies were able to avoid a sweep against the Atlanta Braves in MLB on Sunday.

J.T. Realmuto blasted a grand slam and three others, including Bryce Harper, hit home runs as Philadelphia beat Atlanta 9-4.

The win also helped move the Phillies within one game of the National League (NL) wildcard teams – the Chicago Cubs, St Louis Cardinals and Washington Nationals – and 6.5 games behind the NL East-leading Braves.

The win was especially meaningful after Philadelphia lost their past two outings against Atlanta by a combined score of 24-9.

"All our goals are still here," Realmuto said after the game. "We feel like we have a team here to do something special."

Aaron Nola breezed through six scoreless innings before the Braves scored all four of their runs in the seventh. Ender Inciarte and Johan Camargo both hit home runs.

Nola surrendered seven hits in 6.2 innings of work and had eight strikeouts, along with three walks, against the Braves.

Kevin Gausman allowed six runs and nine hits with eight strikeouts for Atlanta.

Pujols gets to 650

The Los Angeles Angels' Albert Pujols became just the sixth player in MLB history to reach the 650 home-run mark with a two-run dinger.

Kyle Schwarber almost singled handily brought down the Milwaukee Brewers after he hit two home runs to plate the Cubs' first seven runs. 

Michael Conforto highlighted the New York Mets' six-run first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates with a two-run homer.

 

Jones struggles

Adam Jones went 0 for four in the Arizona Diamondbacks' 5-1 loss to the Miami Marlins.

Walker Buehler gave up seven runs (four earned) and eight hits as the Los Angeles Dodgers fell 11-4 to the Nationals.

 

Super Springer

George Springer started things off with his 31st career lead-off home run.

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Aaron Sanchez was red hot after striking out the first six batters he faced. He finished with 10 total Ks.

Sunday's results

Philadelphia Phillies 9-4 Atlanta Braves
Tampa Bay Rays 10-9 Toronto Blue Jays
Cincinnati Reds 3-2 Colorado Rockies
Miami Marlins 5-1 Arizona Diamondbacks
New York Mets 8-7 Pittsburgh Pirates
Washington Nationals 11-4 Los Angeles Dodgers
Minnesota Twins 11-1 Chicago White Sox
Chicago Cubs 11-4 Milwaukee Brewers
Kansas City Royals 9-6 Cleveland indians
Houston Astros 6-2 St Louis Cardinals
Los Angeles Angels 5-4 Baltimore Orioles
Oakland Athletics 6-5 Texas Rangers
San Francisco Giants 7-6 San Diego Padres
Seattle Mariners 3-2 Detroit Tigers
New York Yankees 9-6 Boston Red Sox

 

Tigers at Angels

The Angels hope to creep up the standings when they host the Tigers for a three-game series starting on Monday. Los Angeles are five games out of the American League wildcard race and are coming off a narrow victory against the Orioles.

