Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Red Sox 2B Pedroia returns to lineup after knee surgery

    Red Sox 2B Pedroia returns to lineup after knee surgery

    Associated Press
    NEWS
    News 27 May 2018, 02:54 IST
    9
    AP Image

    BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia is back after being sidelined by offseason knee surgery.

    The 2008 AL MVP and four-time All Star went 0 for 4 with a walk and scored in Boston's 8-6 victory against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.

    He received a standing ovation when he came up with the bases-loaded and two outs in the first. He flied out to right to end the inning.

    "It was great to be back, a great win for us and it was exciting," he said. "I'll never forget that first at-bat. That was pretty cool."

    The 34-year-old Pedroia admitted to some nervousness in the clubhouse before batting practice.

    "Yeah, it's been a long time, a lot of work put into to get to this point," he said. "So, yeah, I'll be a little nervous."

    Pedroia had cartilage-restoration surgery on his left knee seven months ago. He was not in Boston's opening-day lineup for the first time since 2007.

    He batted sixth in his return to the Red Sox.

    "I don't want to break up the top two," manager Alex Cora said. "I'm very comfortable with them the way they're getting on base.

    "I think that's a good spot for him to have traffic in front of him."

    Major League Baseball
    Martinez's 2 vastly different HRs lead Red Sox past O's 5-0
    RELATED STORY
    Hanley Ramirez designated for assignment by Red Sox
    RELATED STORY
    Betts, Sale lead Red Sox 4-2 over Rays as Adames debuts
    RELATED STORY
    Betts hits 17th HR, Red Sox beat Braves after cutting Hanley
    RELATED STORY
    Red Sox rally in 9th, Price helps 3-hit Rays in 4-1 win
    RELATED STORY
    Snell goes 6 scoreless innings, Rays beat Red Sox 6-3
    RELATED STORY
    Price is right for Red Sox in 6-2 victory over Orioles
    RELATED STORY
    A's hit 3 solo shots as Manaea beats Red Sox again, 6-5
    RELATED STORY
    Maile hits game-winning HR in 12th, Jays beat Red Sox 5-3
    RELATED STORY
    Red Sox avoid sweep with 6-4 win over A's
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...