Red Sox accept Trump's White House invitation

Alex Cora Boston Red Sox World Series 28102018

MLB World Series champions the Boston Red Sox will attend the White House after accepting an invitation from United States president Donald Trump.

The Red Sox have been invited to the White House following October's World Series victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Boston are working to figure out a specific date, Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy told reporters on Monday.

"We're working through logistics right now," said Kennedy. "We've got outreach from them and it would probably be sometime February, March, April.

"We've done it both ways. We've done the day trip from Fort Myers and we've done the start of the season when we've been in Baltimore. We're just starting to look at that right now."

Championship professional and collegiate teams have been visiting the White House for decades. However, some have elected to decline the invitation because of differences with outspoken US leader Trump.

"Like in the past, it's an invitation," Kennedy said. "It's not a mandatory command performance. It's a great opportunity for the players.

"It's an invitation for the players, ownership, so it's a great opportunity for those guys to go to the White House and get the behind-the-scenes tour and get the recognition they deserve for a world championship."

Boston manager Alex Cora — who has been critical of Trump in the past — said: "We've been talking about it, dates, and all that stuff, and I'm going to use my platform the right way.

"I'm not going to embarrass anybody. I'm actually going to represent probably four million people from back home the right way when we get there and we just have to wait and see when we go there."