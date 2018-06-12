Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Red Sox break scoreless tie in 12th to top Orioles

The Boston Red Sox edged the Baltimore Orioles in MLB.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 12 Jun 2018, 11:35 IST
Xander Bogaerts

The Red Sox and Orioles were locked in a pitchers’ duel before Boston secured a 2-0 win through 12 innings on Monday.

Boston and Baltimore did not generate any offense through the first 11 innings as the teams failed to plate a run with the game scoreless heading into the 12th.

But the Red Sox opened the inning with two straight hits and loaded the bases with nobody out. Brock Holt and Jackie Bradley Jr. followed with back-to-back sacrifice flies as Boston went on to secure a 2-0 win.  

Red Sox starter Steven Wright allowed four hits and struck out five batters in 6.2 innings on the mound, lowering his ERA to 1.21 this season. Craig Kimbrel struck out the side in the bottom of the 12th.

Dylan Bundy pitched eight innings for Baltimore, scattering three hits and two walks while striking out seven. Reliever Mychal Givens surrendered the game’s only two runs.

The win moves Boston to 45-22 in 2018 while Baltimore fall to 19-46.


BAUERS STARS IN RAYS' WIN OVER JAYS

Rays first baseman Jake Bauers reached base four times, scored three runs and tallied two RBIs in his team’s 8-4 win over the Blue Jays. He also hit his first career home run.

BAD NIGHT FOR GAVIGLIO

Giants reliever Sam Dyson allowed two runs and recorded just two outs against the Marlins.

Blue Jays starter Sam Gaviglio picked up the loss after he allowed seven Rays hits and five runs in 3.1 innings on the mound.

 

BRAUN’S BRILLIANT LEAP PREVENTS HOME RUN

Ryan Braun timed his jump perfectly and robbed Cubs catcher Willson Contreras of a game-tying home run in the top of the sixth.


MONDAY’S RESULTS

Boston Red Sox 2-0 Baltimore Orioles
Miami Marlins 7-5 San Francisco Giants
Tampa Bay Rays 8-4 Toronto Blue Jays
Cleveland Indians 4-0 Chicago White Sox
Chicago Cubs 7-2 Milwaukee Brewers
St Louis Cardinals 5-2 San Diego Padres
Arizona Diamondbacks 9-5 Pittsburgh Pirates
Seattle Mariners 5-3 Los Angeles Angels


NATIONALS AT YANKEES

Washington and New York open a two-game series on Tuesday. The Yankees head into the series having won four of their last five games, while the Nationals dropped two of three to the Giants at the weekend. Tanner Roark will take the mound for the Nationals while CC Sabathia is set to start for New York.

