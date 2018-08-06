Red Sox complete sweep of Yankees with extra-inning walk-off win

The Boston Red Sox celebrated a four-game sweep of rivals the New York Yankees in a dramatic 5-4 walk-off win in MLB on Sunday.

New York almost avoid a sweep but everything fell apart in the ninth inning at Fenway Park.

The Yankees scored four runs in the seventh and held a three-run lead heading into the ninth inning. However, the Red Sox plated three runs in that frame and scored again in the 10th to enjoy a walk-off victory.

Boston started their rally in the ninth when Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman issued back-to-back, one-out walks.

After registering a strikeout, Chapman walked the bases loaded before J.D. Martinez followed with a two RBI single to cut the Red Sox deficit to one.

Boston tied the score on a throwing error by Yankees third baseman Miguel Andujar.

Andrew Benintendi then secured the Red Sox victory with a walk-off, two-out single an inning later.

Red Sox starter David Price had a solid outing, giving up only two earned runs in six innings on the mound.

The Red Sox comeback finished a worst-case scenario for the Yankees over the weekend.

Entering the series with a chance to make up ground on their rivals, the Yankees instead are now nine-and-a-half games behind the first-place Red Sox in the American League East.

TRUMBO INSPIRES ORIOLES

Mark Trumbo hit two home runs and tallied five RBIs in the Baltimore Orioles' 9-6 win over the Texas Rangers.

Washington Nationals starter Tanner Roark surrendered just one run in seven innings on the mound in a 2-1 victory against the Cincinnati Reds.

ROSARIO PUNISHED BY PADRES

Chicago Cubs reliever Randy Rosario allowed four runs in one inning of work against the San Diego Padres, who won 10-6.

Oakland Athletics catcher Josh Phegley went 0 for three with two strikeouts in his team's 6-0 loss to the Detroit Tigers.

MARISNICK ROBS TAYLOR

Houston Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick robbed Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Chris Taylor of a home run in the sixth inning.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Atlanta Braves 5-4 New York Mets

Cleveland Indians 4-3 Los Angeles Angels

Chicago White Sox 8-7 Tampa Bay Rays

Washington Nationals 2-1 Cincinnati Reds

Philadelphia Phillies 5-3 Miami Marlins

St Louis Cardinals 2-1 Pittsburgh Pirates

Minnesota Twins 6-5 Kansas City Royals

Colorado Rockies 5-4 Milwaukee Brewers

San Diego Padres 10-6 Chicago Cubs

Baltimore Orioles 9-6 Texas Rangers

Oakland Athletics 6-0 Detroit Tigers

Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 Houston Astros

Seattle Mariners 6-3 Toronto Blue Jays

San Francisco Giants 3-2 Arizona Diamondbacks

Boston Red Sox 5-4 New York Yankees

PHILLIES AT DIAMONDBACKS

Two teams fighting for an National League playoff spot open a three-game series in Arizona on Monday. Philadelphia lead the NL East by one-and-a-half games, while the Diamondbacks are tied with the Dodgers for first in the NL West. Jake Arrieta is set to start for Philadelphia. Zack Godley will take the mound for Arizona.