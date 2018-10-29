×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Red Sox fans celebrate latest title; parade on Wednesday

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    29 Oct 2018, 20:53 IST
AP Image

BOSTON (AP) — Boston will hold a parade Wednesday to honor the Red Sox for their World Series win, with the players riding in duck boats.

Mayor Marty Walsh made the announcement Monday. Hours earlier, jubilant fans spilled into the streets after watching their team wrap up its fourth World Series title in 15 years with a 5-1 win over the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

Boston police say the crowd was largely well-behaved. One person was arrested for destroying property.

Police closed off several streets around Fenway Park. A World Series championship banner was unfurled outside it just before dawn.

Wednesday's parade will mark the city's 11th such sports championship since 2002.

The amphibious duck boats are a popular attraction in Boston and have been regulars in the city's recent sports championship parades.

Topics you might be interested in:
Major League Baseball
Associated Press
NEWS
The Latest: Red Sox win 4th World Series title in 15 years
RELATED STORY
Boston's Market: Red Sox fans roar for another title in LA
RELATED STORY
The Latest: World Series sorrow returns for Dodgers fans
RELATED STORY
Dombrowski adds Red Sox title to 1997 Marlins championship
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Red Sox come out swinging, beat Dodgers 8-4
RELATED STORY
Red Sox top Dodgers for 4th World Series title in 15 seasons
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Red Sox take commanding 3-1 Series lead over LA
RELATED STORY
Red Sox use another two-out rally to down Dodgers
RELATED STORY
Dodgers-Red Sox: Rich histories, but little crossover
RELATED STORY
Red Sox clinch 3rd straight AL East title with win at Yanks
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us