Red Sox hold off Mariners' magic in 2-1 victory

The Seattle Mariners' winning streak in MLB was ended by the Boston Red Sox.

Xander Bogaerts

The Seattle Mariners tried to tap into some of the late-inning magic they have been showing in recent games, but Craig Kimbrel slammed the door in a 2-1 win for the Boston Red Sox after putting on two runners with no outs in the ninth.

Kimbrel walked Mitch Haniger and Nelson Cruz to add some drama to a game in which a pitchers' duel between David Price and Felix Hernandez took centre stage. But Kimbrel struck out Kyle Seager and got Ryon Healy to ground into a double play which ended Seattle's four-game winning streak.

The Red Sox took the lead on a Xander Bogaerts home run in the sixth inning off Hernandez, and got shut-out innings from Joe Kelly and Kimbrel to win their fourth in a row.

Seattle's loss moves them into second place in the American League (AL) West behind the Astros, who have won eight straight.

The Mariners and Red Sox face off again Friday in the second game of a four-game series.

HOSKINS HOT IN BIG PHILLY WIN

Phillies left fielder Rhys Hoskins finished a triple shy of the cycle, going three for five with a home run and three RBIs in Philadelphia's 9-3 win over the Rockies.

Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger struck out 11 in seven innings as Cleveland took down the White Sox 5-2.

Marlins outfielder J.B. Shuck went four for seven with a run scored in Miami's 6-3 loss in 16 innings to the Giants.

LOWRIE'S BAD RUN CONTINUES

Athletics infielder Jed Lowrie went 0 for four with three strikeouts in Oakland's 7-3 loss to the Astros. Lowrie went one for 12 in the three straight losses to Houston.

NUNO MAKES NICE PLAY

Rays reliever Vidal Nuno not only dived to stop Tyler Austin's ground ball, but after picking it up, he bobbled it, and still threw him out.

Tres entradas de relevo para @VidalNuno_52 con los @raysbeisbol en las que limitó a la ofensiva de los Yankees a un hit sin permitir carreras.



En 13.1 entradas en la temporada, el mexicano tiene u PCL de 1.35. #MexicanPower pic.twitter.com/DqACuOWVyf — MLB México (@MLB_Mexico) June 15, 2018

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

San Francisco Giants 6-3 Miami Marlins

Philadelphia Phillies 9-3 Colorado Rockies

Detroit Tigers 3-1 Minnesota Twins

Cleveland Indians 5-2 Chicago White Sox

Houston Astros 7-3 Oakland Athletics

New York Yankees 4-3 Tampa Bay Rays

Atlanta Braves 4-2 San Diego Padres

Arizona Diamondbacks 6-3 New York Mets

Boston Red Sox 2-1 Seattle Mariners

CUBS AT CARDINALS

The Cubs and the Cardinals kick off a three-game series on Friday. Two candidates looking to challenge Max Scherzer for a spot in the All-Star game are pitching in this matchup. Jon Lester (7-2, 2.22 ERA) takes the bump for Chicago while Michael Wacha (8-1, 2.47) takes the ball for St. Louis.