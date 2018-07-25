Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Red Sox obtain RHP Eovaldi from Rays for minor league LHP

Associated Press
NEWS
News
9   //    25 Jul 2018, 21:58 IST
AP Image

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have obtained right-handed starter Nathan Eovaldi from the Tampa Bay Rays for minor league lefty Jalen Beeks.

Eovaldi had been scheduled to start the Rays' game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday but was scratched about two hours before game time.

"I assumed there was a possibility, of course, especially where I am in my career and the way my contract was for this year," Eovaldi said before leaving Tropicana Field. "I was assuming that I would be traded, but as for what team it would be, I wasn't thinking about that at all."

Eovaldi can become a free agent after this season.

The deal was announced less than 12 hours after Boston's main AL East rival, the Yankees, obtained reliever Zach Britton from Baltimore.

Eovaldi returned this season following Tommy John surgery performed in August 2016, going 3-4 with a 4.26 ERA in 10 starts. He started 2018 on the disabled list after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on the elbow at the end of spring training.

The 28-year old is well aware of the New York-Boston rivalry, going 23-11 with a 4.45 ERA in 51 games while playing for the Yankees in 2015-16.

"Those games are definitely exciting," Eovaldi said. "The fans are . it's kind of one of those indescribable tension is always high and it's always a good series."

Eovaldi has averaged 96.9 mph on his fastball this season, according to Statcast. He has allowed more homers (11) than walks (eight), and has 53 strikeouts over 57 innings.

The division-leading Red Sox entered Wednesday five games ahead of the Yankees.

Topics you might be interested in:
Major League Baseball
Associated Press
NEWS
Red Sox rally in 9th, Price helps 3-hit Rays in 4-1 win
RELATED STORY
Eovaldi flirts with perfection as Rays rout Mets 9-0
RELATED STORY
Dietrich homers twice in Marlins' 6-5 win over Rays
RELATED STORY
Snell goes 6 scoreless innings, Rays beat Red Sox 6-3
RELATED STORY
Rays' Eovaldi stellar in return from Tommy John surgery
RELATED STORY
Betts, Sale lead Red Sox 4-2 over Rays as Adames debuts
RELATED STORY
Relievers Nuno, Pruitt lead Rays past Orioles 8-3
RELATED STORY
Porcello allows 1 hit through 7; Red Sox beat Twins 9-2
RELATED STORY
Martinez homers, has 3 RBIs as Red Sox beat Blue Jays 5-3
RELATED STORY
Price, Red Sox win again by blanking Tigers 1-0
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us