Red Sox put ace Sale on disabled list with sore shoulder

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox put ace Chris Sale on the disabled list Tuesday with left shoulder inflammation, meaning he will miss his scheduled start this week against the New York Yankees.

Sale said the soreness is in the same spot as usual after a start, but he wasn't recovering as quickly. Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said there were no plans for an MRI.

"It's more of a short-term type thing," Dombrowski said. "But because it's Chris, it becomes much more of a focus, understandably so. "

Sale had been scheduled to start the opener of a four-game series against the Yankees on Thursday night, and lefty Brian Johnson will make the start instead. Boston led New York by a season-high six games in the AL East heading into Tuesday night's games.

The move was retroactive to Saturday, meaning Sale could start again on Aug. 7, when Boston plays the Toronto Blue Jays.

"If we were in a different position and they needed me to make this next start, I would be out there pitching," Sale said before the Red Sox played the Phillies at Fenway Park. "I would make that start in two days."

Sale is leading the majors in strikeouts and tops the AL with a 2.04 ERA. The lefty is 5-0 in his last six starts and hasn't given up a run in his last three outings.

"When he said something today, we thought it was better that he not pitch rather than taking a chance with that," Dombrowski said. "We're hoping it can be knocked out quickly. But any time you have Chris Sale, you'd rather not have him miss a start."

Right-hander Brandon Workman was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to take Sale's place on the roster.

The announcement cast a shadow on a day that Ian Kinsler made his Red Sox debut, less than 24 hours after he was acquired from the Los Angeles Angels. Kinsler was in the lineup against the Phillies, batting sixth and playing second base.

"They have a great thing going," Kinsler said in the clubhouse before the game. "You're trying to fit in."