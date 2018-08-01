Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Red Sox put ace Sale on disabled list with sore shoulder

Associated Press
NEWS
News
11   //    01 Aug 2018, 04:37 IST
AP Image

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox put ace Chris Sale on the disabled list Tuesday with left shoulder inflammation, meaning he will miss his scheduled start this week against the New York Yankees.

Sale said the soreness is in the same spot as usual after a start, but he wasn't recovering as quickly. Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said there were no plans for an MRI.

"It's more of a short-term type thing," Dombrowski said. "But because it's Chris, it becomes much more of a focus, understandably so. "

Sale had been scheduled to start the opener of a four-game series against the Yankees on Thursday night, and lefty Brian Johnson will make the start instead. Boston led New York by a season-high six games in the AL East heading into Tuesday night's games.

The move was retroactive to Saturday, meaning Sale could start again on Aug. 7, when Boston plays the Toronto Blue Jays.

"If we were in a different position and they needed me to make this next start, I would be out there pitching," Sale said before the Red Sox played the Phillies at Fenway Park. "I would make that start in two days."

Sale is leading the majors in strikeouts and tops the AL with a 2.04 ERA. The lefty is 5-0 in his last six starts and hasn't given up a run in his last three outings.

"When he said something today, we thought it was better that he not pitch rather than taking a chance with that," Dombrowski said. "We're hoping it can be knocked out quickly. But any time you have Chris Sale, you'd rather not have him miss a start."

Right-hander Brandon Workman was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to take Sale's place on the roster.

The announcement cast a shadow on a day that Ian Kinsler made his Red Sox debut, less than 24 hours after he was acquired from the Los Angeles Angels. Kinsler was in the lineup against the Phillies, batting sixth and playing second base.

"They have a great thing going," Kinsler said in the clubhouse before the game. "You're trying to fit in."

Topics you might be interested in:
Major League Baseball
Associated Press
NEWS
Sale dominant before ejection, and Red Sox beat Orioles 5-1
RELATED STORY
J.D. Martinez hits 21st HR as Red Sox beat White Sox 4-2
RELATED STORY
Sale strikes out 12 as Red Sox beat Royals 10-5
RELATED STORY
Thompson drives in run off Sale, White Sox beat Boston 1-0
RELATED STORY
Maile hits game-winning HR in 12th, Jays beat Red Sox 5-3
RELATED STORY
Red Sox put big-hitting Betts on DL with abdominal strain
RELATED STORY
Astros SS Correa heading to disabled list with stiff back
RELATED STORY
Bogaerts, Holt help red-hot Red Sox enter break with win
RELATED STORY
Lopez, Palka help White Sox beat Red Sox 5-2
RELATED STORY
Red Sox avoid sweep with 6-4 win over A's
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us