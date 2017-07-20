Red Sox release Sandoval, Giants open to reunion

The Boston Red Sox decided to part with two-time MLB All-Star Pablo Sandoval, 30, on Wednesday.

by Omnisport News 20 Jul 2017, 04:07 IST

The beefy Pablo Sandoval in action for the Boston Red Sox

Pablo Sandoval is a free agent after the three-time MLB World Series champion was released by the Boston Red Sox.

On Wednesday, the Rex Sox parted with the third baseman after he was designated for assignment by the team five days earlier.

Sandoval – a World Series MVP in 2012 and two-time All-Star – has struggled with weight issues and injuries during his rocky three seasons in Boston.

The 30-year-old was in the middle of a five-year contract worth $95million signed prior to the 2014 season.

Sandoval was hitting just .212 in 32 games this season. He hit 14 homers with 59 RBI with 237/.286/.360 slash line in 161 total games for the Red Sox, who still owe him nearly $40m.

Could a return to San Francisco be in order for Sandoval? Giants general manager Bobby Evans did not rule it out.

"It's possible, we’ll just have to see what the Red Sox do and see how this plays out," Evans told KNBR 680.

"I think that again, it's not something we've spent a lot of time on of course. The trade deadline, there's a lot of other focuses of course, but I imagine if he was available, anything would be possible."

Sandoval hit .294/.346/.465 with the Giants over his first seven seasons and could potentially be a low-risk, high-reward player back in the Bay Area.