Red Sox's Price can't stop calling himself 'soft' after games

David Price was hit in the chest by a line drive on Monday but the Boston Red Sox pitcher still called himself soft.

David Price was in a joking mood after his win over the Toronto Blue Jays as the Boston Red Sox star kept calling himself soft.

Price was hit in the chest by a line drive during the middle innings of Monday's 8-3 MLB victory against former team the Blue Jays.

The five-time All-Star and 2012 American League (AL) Cy Young Award winner still managed to poke fun at himself afterwards.

"I'm the softest guy in this clubhouse," the 32-year-old pitcher said. "If that bothered me I'd be out of the game, you know, I'm soft."

Price has had an eventful year of injuries as he missed a couple of starts with numbness in his fingers during his first few appearances.

The veteran then found out he had carpal tunnel syndrome which many blamed on his excessive time playing Fortnite – a popular video game.

Price has clearly heard the criticism and wanted to head off the story at the pass and called himself soft before anyone else could.

"I'm soft, period," he said. "It's not a joke, I'm soft."

Price has had a love-hate relationship with the media in his time in Boston, with a special emphasis on the hate.

In 2017 alone, he berated a reporter and later showed up Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley on the team plane.

Price said before the season he handled the situations wrong, but also insisted he was not going to allow reporters to spout off negative stuff about him during the campaign.

He was the first one to speak negatively of himself on Monday, though, and he did it repeatedly, much to the joy of reporters.

"I'm soft," he said. "If it's cold, I can't pitch, if my hand's tingling, I can't do my job, that's it."