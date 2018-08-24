Red Sox shut out Indians as Price dominates

David Price

Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale may be battling injuries, but MLB's best team has another pitcher capable of elite performances after David Price inspired a 7-0 win over the Cleveland Indians.

Red Sox pitcher Price tossed eight scoreless innings with just three hits allowed, zero walks and seven strikeouts on Thursday.

Price improved to 14-6 with a 3.50 ERA for the season with the dominant performance.

Boston put up seven runs on the Indians without hitting a homer. Blake Swihart, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Mookie Betts led the way with two hits apiece.

The Indians mustered just five hits, and American League MVP candidate Jose Ramirez went 0 for three with a strikeout. Cleveland have already effectively locked up the AL Central.

The Red Sox (90-39) have now won two straight games after three consecutive losses.

NEWCOMB SPARKS BRAVES

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Sean Newcomb tossed six shutout innings with just two hits allowed and eight strikeouts in a 5-0 win over the Miami Marlins. With the victory, Newcomb improved to 11-6 with a 3.57 ERA this season.

Jacob deGrom again received no help, allowing just two runs in six innings with 10 strikeouts. The New York Mets still lost 3-1 to the San Francisco Giants, dropping deGrom to 8-8 with a miniscule 1.71 ERA this season. He might win the National League Cy Young with a losing record.

HOSMER'S WOES CONTINUE

San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer has been something of a bust in 2018 after earning a big pay day during the offseason. Hosmer went 0 for four with a strikeout in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Colorado Rockies, dropping his average down to .257.

BAEZ DAZZLES

The Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez can put on a show with his glove, too. Baez finished the 7-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds with three more hits, including his 27th home run of the season and his 21st stolen base.

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Philadelphia Phillies 2-0 Washington Nationals

Boston Red Sox 7-0 Cleveland Indians

San Francisco Giants 3-1 New York Mets

Detroit Tigers 7-2 Chicago White Sox

Colorado Rockies 4-3 San Diego Padres

Atlanta Braves 5-0 Miami Marlins

Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 Kanas City Royals

Chicago Cubs 7-1 Cincinnati Reds

Minnesota Twins 6-4 Oakland Athletics

CARDINALS AT ROCKIES

Two teams desperately trying to earn a postseason spot face off in a critical matchup. Miles Mikolas (13-3, 2.80 ERA) takes on Antonio Senzatela (4-3, 4.47 ERA). The St Louis Cardinals, Rockies, Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers and the Phillies are all vying for two playoff spots with the Cubs, Braves and the Arizona Diamondbacks clinging to small division leads.