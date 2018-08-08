Red Sox top Blue Jays in extra innings after rough Giles outing

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 51 // 08 Aug 2018, 12:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Ken Giles

Ken Giles still has some things to figure out, even with a new team.

The Boston Red Sox defeated the Toronto Blue Jays in extra innings 10-7 on Tuesday behind a five-run 10th inning. Every one of those runs came off of Giles with a total of two swings.

Mitch Moreland was the first to take advantage of Giles when he connected for a three-run homer to give the Red Sox an 8-5 lead. Then, three batters later, Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a two-run homer which stretched the lead to five.

That connection ended Giles' night and brought his ERA in non-save situations this season to 9.70. His ERA in save situations remains 0.00.

It was a tough night for the former Astros' closer, but just another in a long line of great performances for Boston this season.

Boston now has 80 wins on the year, seven more than any other team in MLB.

TAILLON A COMPLETE PIRATE

Pirates starter Jameson Taillon threw a complete game, allowing just two earned runs in Pittsburgh's 10-2 win over the Colorado Rockies. Taillon is now 9-8 with a 3.63 ERA on the year.

Nationals rookie Juan Soto went 3 for 6 with a home run, two RBIs and three walks in Washington Nationals' double-header with the Atlanta Braves. They split those games 8-3 and 3-1.

Soto reached base all five times in Game 1, becoming the first teenager since Robin Yount in 1975 to accomplish the feat.

HERNANDEZ SINKS MARINERS

Seattle's Felix Hernandez gave up 11 runs (seven earned) in six innings pitched in an 11-4 loss to the Rangers in Texas. He is now 8-10 on the year with a 5.73 ERA.

GALVIS TRIES TO GALVANISE SAN DIEGO

Padres shortstop Freddy Galvis made a wonderful stop in the hole and a beautiful throw from his knees to rob a hit from Lorenzo Cain.

San Diego, though, fell to the Brewers 11-5.

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Atlanta Braves 3-8 Washington Nationals

Atlanta Braves 3-1 Washington Nationals

Houston Astros 2-1 San Francisco Giants

Boston Red Sox 10-7 Toronto Blue Jays

Baltimore Orioles 3-4 Tampa Bay Rays

Cincinnati Reds 6-1 New York Mets

Minnesota Twins 3-2 Cleveland Indians

St Louis Cardinals 3-2 Miami Marlins

Seattle Mariners 4-11 Texas Rangers

New York Yankees 4-3 Chicago White Sox

San Diego Padres 11-5 Milwaukee Brewers

Chicago Cubs 5-0 Kansas City Royals

Pittsburgh Pirates 10-2 Colorado Rockies

Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 Arizona Diamondbacks

Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 Oakland Athletics

Detroit Tigers 5-11 Los Angeles Angels

DODGERS AT ATLETICS

The Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Dodgers have the second and fourth-best winning percentages in MLB since June 1. Since June 14, the Athletics are 33-10. Clayton Kershaw (5-5, 2.55 ERA) will take on Brett Anderson (2-3, 4.64) in Game 2 of a two-game set Wednesday.