Red Sox top Blue Jays in extra innings after rough Giles outing
Ken Giles still has some things to figure out, even with a new team.
The Boston Red Sox defeated the Toronto Blue Jays in extra innings 10-7 on Tuesday behind a five-run 10th inning. Every one of those runs came off of Giles with a total of two swings.
Mitch Moreland was the first to take advantage of Giles when he connected for a three-run homer to give the Red Sox an 8-5 lead. Then, three batters later, Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a two-run homer which stretched the lead to five.
That connection ended Giles' night and brought his ERA in non-save situations this season to 9.70. His ERA in save situations remains 0.00.
It was a tough night for the former Astros' closer, but just another in a long line of great performances for Boston this season.
Boston now has 80 wins on the year, seven more than any other team in MLB.
TAILLON A COMPLETE PIRATE
Pirates starter Jameson Taillon threw a complete game, allowing just two earned runs in Pittsburgh's 10-2 win over the Colorado Rockies. Taillon is now 9-8 with a 3.63 ERA on the year.
Nationals rookie Juan Soto went 3 for 6 with a home run, two RBIs and three walks in Washington Nationals' double-header with the Atlanta Braves. They split those games 8-3 and 3-1.
Soto reached base all five times in Game 1, becoming the first teenager since Robin Yount in 1975 to accomplish the feat.
HERNANDEZ SINKS MARINERS
Seattle's Felix Hernandez gave up 11 runs (seven earned) in six innings pitched in an 11-4 loss to the Rangers in Texas. He is now 8-10 on the year with a 5.73 ERA.
GALVIS TRIES TO GALVANISE SAN DIEGO
Padres shortstop Freddy Galvis made a wonderful stop in the hole and a beautiful throw from his knees to rob a hit from Lorenzo Cain.
Welcome to the @freddygalvis10 experience, Milwaukee!#HangAStar pic.twitter.com/urVm05TYys— San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 8, 2018
San Diego, though, fell to the Brewers 11-5.
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Atlanta Braves 3-8 Washington Nationals
Atlanta Braves 3-1 Washington Nationals
Houston Astros 2-1 San Francisco Giants
Boston Red Sox 10-7 Toronto Blue Jays
Baltimore Orioles 3-4 Tampa Bay Rays
Cincinnati Reds 6-1 New York Mets
Minnesota Twins 3-2 Cleveland Indians
St Louis Cardinals 3-2 Miami Marlins
Seattle Mariners 4-11 Texas Rangers
New York Yankees 4-3 Chicago White Sox
San Diego Padres 11-5 Milwaukee Brewers
Chicago Cubs 5-0 Kansas City Royals
Pittsburgh Pirates 10-2 Colorado Rockies
Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 Arizona Diamondbacks
Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 Oakland Athletics
Detroit Tigers 5-11 Los Angeles Angels
DODGERS AT ATLETICS
The Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Dodgers have the second and fourth-best winning percentages in MLB since June 1. Since June 14, the Athletics are 33-10. Clayton Kershaw (5-5, 2.55 ERA) will take on Brett Anderson (2-3, 4.64) in Game 2 of a two-game set Wednesday.