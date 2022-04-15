Cincinnati Reds vs Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions April 14, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds vs Los Angeles Dodgers Match Details

After playing their first five games on the road, the Los Angeles Dodgers head home for a four-game set against the Cincinnati Reds.

LA's interleague game against the Minnesota Twins yesterday was the talk of the MLB, as Clayton Kershaw was pulled after the seventh inning with a perfect game intact. Despite throwing only 80 pitches, the club thought it was the right call to avoid damaging the injury-prone lefty.

Bill Plunkett @billplunkettocr #Dodgers Clayton Kershaw says it was “the right decision” to pull him after 80 pitches. “Blame it on the lockout. Blame it on my not picking up a ball for three months (during the offseason)” #Dodgers Clayton Kershaw says it was “the right decision” to pull him after 80 pitches. “Blame it on the lockout. Blame it on my not picking up a ball for three months (during the offseason)”

Hopes of a combined perfect game were quickly dashed when Alex Vesia gave up a hit to the second batter he faced. Nevertheless, LA would carry out a 7-0 victory.

The Cincinnati Reds dropped both games of their short series against the Cleveland Guardians. They were outscored 17-8. Their 2-4 record puts them in last place in the NL Central.

The Reds will look to improve with Luis Cessa making his first start of the season. Last year, Cessa spent the first part of his season with the New York Yankees before being traded to the Reds - along with Justin Williams - for a player to be named later - that player turned out to be Jason Parker.

Charlie Goldsmith @CharlieG__ Luis Cessa will start for the Reds tomorrow. Reiver Sanmartin was the scheduled starter.



Last year, Cessa had a 3.34 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP in 65 innings pitched. He has shown substantial promise in the bullpen, but this will be the first game he has started since 2018. I’d look for him to struggle early but settle in after the first couple of innings.

Cincinnati Reds vs Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Odds-

Moneyline: Dodgers (-270) vs Reds (+230)

Runline: Dodgers -1.5 (-130) vs Reds +1.5 (+110)

Over/under: 8.5

Cincinnati Reds vs Los Angeles Dodgers Best Pick -

This powerful LA lineup has gotten off to the hot start everyone thought it would, averaging five runs a game. As they start a series with this struggling Cincinnati team, there’s no way they slow down. LA should jump on Cincinnati early. LA scored in the first inning for the first time this season yesterday, and they should do it again.

Caesars’ offerings: LA to win the first inning (+220) The more conservative can take LA 1st inning Moneyline (-170) - A tie pushes

Cincinnati Reds vs Los Angeles Dodgers Lines:

Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Justin Turner are all still looking for their first home run of the season. One of them will go yard tonight, so pick your favorite and let it ride. Freddie Freeman is a great pick (+450), but the odds favor Mookie (+355).

Cincinnati Reds vs Los Angeles Dodgers Prediction:

LA should sweep this series, and to do so, they have to win the first game. Moneyline odds are too low, and LA should win handily, making the runline a great bet. For all those out there that like a (+) next to their stakes, take a look at the alternate lines. Dodgers -2.5 (+125) is an excellent pick for all my risk-takers.

My Official Picks:

Dodgers -1.5 (-130)

Dodgers to win the first inning (+220)

Freddie Freeman HR (+450)

Edited by Jason Birkelbach