The reinforcements have arrived for the Cincinnati Reds in the form of Jonathan India and Joey Votto. The two players were activated today for the home stretch as the Reds try and go to the postseason. They return alongside Hunter Greene to provide depth and talent to a surprising contender.

Expand Tweet

The team is currently 7.5 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central. They are also 2.5 back of the third Wild Card in the National League. The team is in need of a final push if they're to return to the postseason.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans aren't convinced that this will work, though. With those deficits, there's not much time to leapfrog more than a few teams. Others believe that the reinforcements are coming at a good time for a final push.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Reds fan base is excited to see their players back. Votto especially is a fan favorite, one the fans have loved for more than a decade. He's one of the best players of his era, and a welcome return.

India hasn't had the season or career many thought he might after he won Rookie of the Year, but he is a valuable piece and will help push the team to new heights during the postseason stretch.

Can Cincinnati Reds make playoffs?

The Cincinnati Reds have been hot and cold this year, at some points leading the NL Central and at others trailing like they do now. They're a young team who wasn't supposed to contend, so this is an unexpected situation they find themselves in.

Can the Cincinnati Reds pull it off?

Fangraphs currently gives them 11% chances of making the playoffs. That's more than likely as a wild card, though. However, the additions of Votto, Greene and India may improve those odds.

They've both been slightly below average offensively, with India coming in with a 98 wRC+ and Votto at 99. Still, these are players who can and will help. They know what a playoff race is like, especially Votto.

They may not be enough to overcome the slim odds the team faces, but they can and will make things more exciting down the stretch.