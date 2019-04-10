Reds hit back-to-back-to-back home runs to break losing streak

Eugenio Suarez (left), Jesse Winker

It's not often a two-win team is one of the highlights of Major League Baseball action but, on Tuesday, the Cincinnati Reds pulled off an impressive victory using a seven-run sixth inning to top the Miami Marlins, 14-0.

Cincinnati was already up 4-0 before a Jesse Winker single to right field led to a Miami error, which plated two runs. Next came the home runs.

First, Matt Kemp. Then, Eugenio Suárez. Finally, Scott Schebler, who extended the lead to 11-0.

Kyle Farmer added a three-run homer in the seventh. All in all, it was a very good night for the previously struggling Reds.

It wasn't just Cincinnati's offense that was hot. Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo continued his success on the mound. Through his first three starts, Castillo has an ERA of 0.92 with 25 strikeouts. Opposing hitters are just 5-for-61 (.082) against the righty.

Jose Urena was given the loss after allowing eight runs, four errors and striking out four in five innings.

Lewis Brinson went two for for the Marlins.

Harper comes up big but Phillies fall short

The Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper smoked a three-run homer off of Stephen Strasburg in the third inning. But, the Washington Nationals ended up winning 10-6 in extras.

Jay Bruce hit his American League leading seventh home run in the Seattle Mariners 6-3 win over Kansas City Royals.

DeGrom's day to forget

With the New York Mets 14-8 loss to the Minnesota Twins, deGrom's quality start streak ended at 26. He had tied Bob Gibson for the longest such streak in MLB history.

Soto steals the show

Remember the aforementioned Nationals win? It was thanks to Juan Soto. This three-run home run put Washington up for good.

What's Next?

New York Yankees (5-6) at Houston Astros (7-5), 7:40 p.m. ET — New York will try to avoid being swept for the first time this season. Houston has won the last two games, narrowly getting by in the first match and then picking up a 6-3 victory on Tuesday. The Yankees will start James Paxton while the Astros will send Collin McHugh on the mound.