Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Report: Angels manager Scioscia expected to step down

Associated Press
NEWS
News
12   //    05 Aug 2018, 09:33 IST
AP Image

CLEVELAND (AP) — Los Angeles Angels manager Mike Scioscia is expected to step down at the end of this season, according to a report by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Scioscia has managed the Angels since 2000 and is the longest-tenured manager in the majors. Only four managers in baseball history have managed one team for more consecutive seasons than these 19 by Scioscia.

The 59-year-old Scioscia led the Angels to a World Series title in 2002.

The Athletic's report was pinned on unidentified major league sources and surfaced late Saturday night following the Angels' 3-0 loss at Cleveland. Scioscia is under contract through the end of 2018. The Angels are 55-57 this year.

A voicemail left by The Associated Press with a media relations member traveling with the Angels was not immediately returned.

Scioscia has 1,625 career wins. The former big league catcher led the Angels to six division titles and seven playoff appearances.

Topics you might be interested in:
Major League Baseball
Associated Press
NEWS
Scioscia: Angels "very optimistic" about Ohtani's recovery
RELATED STORY
Skaggs returns for ailing Angels as others make progress
RELATED STORY
Arcia has 10 RBIs in 1st 2 games, Angels rout Mariners 11-5
RELATED STORY
Angels CF Mike Trout out of lineup vs. Rays with sore wrist
RELATED STORY
Angels place 4 more on DL, bringing total to club-record 15
RELATED STORY
Valbuena hits 2 HRs, Angels power past Blue Jays 8-5
RELATED STORY
Angels overcome injury to Richards, beat Mariners 9-3
RELATED STORY
Pujols, Angels use 5-run 8th inning to rally past O's 6-2
RELATED STORY
Kinsler leads beat-up Angels past A's to end four-game skid
RELATED STORY
Trout helps lift Angels to 9-6 win over Royals
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us