Reynolds hits walk-off home run to lead Nationals past Marlins

Mark Reynolds

Mark Reynolds delivered the Washington Nationals a win in MLB on Friday.

The 34-year-old infielder hit a walk-off, pinch-hit home run in the bottom of the ninth to lead Washington to a 3-2 win over the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park. The homer was Reynolds' eighth of the season.

Miami struck first on an RBI double by Starlin Castro in the third. Washington plated a pair in the fourth before Miami evened the score one inning later.

The Nationals loaded the bases in the eighth, but Marlins reliever Drew Steckenrider worked out of the jam, setting up Reynolds' walk-off blast.

The win moved the Nationals to 44-43 while the Marlins fell to 36-54.

Washington snapped a five-game losing streak on Thursday with a victory over Miami.

BRILLIANT BAUTISTA

Jose Bautista hit a walk-off grand slam to lead the Mets to a 5-1 win over the Rays. He also walked twice in the game.

Lift off walk-off pic.twitter.com/ExrlN68FV7 — New York Mets (@Mets) July 7, 2018

Starter Jordan Zimmermann scattered four hits and one run over eight innings in the Tigers' 3-1 win over the Rangers. He also struck out 11.

GRAY, HAMMEL STRUGGLE

Yankees starter Sonny Gray surrendered five runs in just two innings on the mound against the Blue Jays. Gray holds a 5.85 ERA in 2018.

Royals right-hander Jason Hammel allowed nine hits and eight runs in two innings pitched against the Red Sox.

MORE PILLAR MAGIC

Blue Jays center fielder Kevin Pillar robbed Yankees first baseman Greg Bird of an extra-base hit in the second inning of a 10-5 loss.

.@KPILLAR4 has his own extended highlight reel and it ISN'T EVEN the All-Star break yet. #ManOfSteal pic.twitter.com/lEkNc23WBp — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 7, 2018

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Cincinnati Reds 3-2 Chicago Cubs

Philadelphia Phillies 17-5 Pittsburgh Pirates

Washington Nationals 3-2 Miami Marlins

Toronto Blue Jays 6-2 New York Yankees

Cleveland Indians 10-4 Oakland Athletics

Detroit Tigers 3-1 Texas Rangers

New York Mets 5-1 Tampa Bay Rays

Houston Astros 11-4 Chicago White Sox

Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 Atlanta Braves

Minnesota Twins 6-2 Baltimore Orioles

Boston Red Sox 10-5 Kansas City Royals

Arizona Diamondbacks 3-1 San Diego Padres

Los Angeles Angels 3-2 Los Angeles Dodgers

Colorado Rockies 7-1 Seattle Mariners

San Francisco Giants 3-2 St Louis Cardinals

REDS AT CUBS

Cincinnati will look to continue their recent success against the Cubs on Saturday. The Reds will send former Mets ace Matt Harvey (4-5, 4.91 ERA) to the mound while Tyler Chatwood (3-5, 4.54 ERA) is set to start for the Cubs. Cincinnati topped the Cubs 3-2 in their series opener on Friday. They have now beaten Chicago in five straight games.