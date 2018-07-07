Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reynolds hits walk-off home run to lead Nationals past Marlins

Omnisport
NEWS
News
23   //    07 Jul 2018, 11:15 IST
Reynolds-Mark-USNews-070618-ftr-getty
Mark Reynolds

Mark Reynolds delivered the Washington Nationals a win in MLB on Friday.

The 34-year-old infielder hit a walk-off, pinch-hit home run in the bottom of the ninth to lead Washington to a 3-2 win over the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park. The homer was Reynolds' eighth of the season.

Miami struck first on an RBI double by Starlin Castro in the third. Washington plated a pair in the fourth before Miami evened the score one inning later.

The Nationals loaded the bases in the eighth, but Marlins reliever Drew Steckenrider worked out of the jam, setting up Reynolds' walk-off blast.

The win moved the Nationals to 44-43 while the Marlins fell to 36-54.

Washington snapped a five-game losing streak on Thursday with a victory over Miami.

BRILLIANT BAUTISTA

Jose Bautista hit a walk-off grand slam to lead the Mets to a 5-1 win over the Rays. He also walked twice in the game.

Starter Jordan Zimmermann scattered four hits and one run over eight innings in the Tigers' 3-1 win over the Rangers. He also struck out 11.

 

GRAY, HAMMEL STRUGGLE

Yankees starter Sonny Gray surrendered five runs in just two innings on the mound against the Blue Jays. Gray holds a 5.85 ERA in 2018.

Royals right-hander Jason Hammel allowed nine hits and eight runs in two innings pitched against the Red Sox.

 

MORE PILLAR MAGIC

Blue Jays center fielder Kevin Pillar robbed Yankees first baseman Greg Bird of an extra-base hit in the second inning of a 10-5 loss.

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Cincinnati Reds 3-2 Chicago Cubs
Philadelphia Phillies 17-5 Pittsburgh Pirates
Washington Nationals 3-2 Miami Marlins
Toronto Blue Jays 6-2 New York Yankees
Cleveland Indians 10-4 Oakland Athletics
Detroit Tigers 3-1 Texas Rangers
New York Mets 5-1 Tampa Bay Rays
Houston Astros 11-4 Chicago White Sox
Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 Atlanta Braves
Minnesota Twins 6-2 Baltimore Orioles
Boston Red Sox 10-5 Kansas City Royals
Arizona Diamondbacks 3-1 San Diego Padres
Los Angeles Angels 3-2 Los Angeles Dodgers
Colorado Rockies 7-1 Seattle Mariners
San Francisco Giants 3-2 St Louis Cardinals

 

REDS AT CUBS

Cincinnati will look to continue their recent success against the Cubs on Saturday. The Reds will send former Mets ace Matt Harvey (4-5, 4.91 ERA) to the mound while Tyler Chatwood (3-5, 4.54 ERA) is set to start for the Cubs. Cincinnati topped the Cubs 3-2 in their series opener on Friday. They have now beaten Chicago in five straight games.

