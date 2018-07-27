Rizzo's walk-off homer powers Cubs past Diamondbacks

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 15 // 27 Jul 2018, 11:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Anthony Rizzo

Anthony Rizzo can certainly be counted on for some heroics after lifting the Chicago Cubs to a 7-6 walk-off win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The slugging first baseman delivered a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to sink the Diamondbacks in MLB on Thursday.

In a game with a playoff feel, the Cubs used a late home rally to defeat Arizona. Chicago started with a David Bote two-run home run in the ninth to tie the game, then Rizzo struck the death blow with a 453-foot shot.

Rizzo had a good all-around game, collecting three hits with two RBIs. A notoriously slow starter, he is now hitting .261 this season.

Nick Ahmed helped the Diamondbacks get off to a good start. He had two hits with four RBIs, including his 13th home run of the season.

The Diamondbacks blew a 6-1 lead and fell to 56-48 for the season, while The Cubs improved to 60-42.

HOSKINS HOMERS TWICE

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Rhys Hoskins blasted two home runs in a 7-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Hoskins, who now has 20 home runs this season, is batting a respectable .258 this season. Also in that game, Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez became the third Cincinnati player with a four-game home run streak this year, joining Joey Votto and Scooter Gennett.

Justin Upton collected four hits with two runs scored and two RBIs to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 12-8 victory against the Chicago White Sox. He is now batting .255.

KINGHAM STRUGGLES AGAINST METS

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Nick Kingham allowed six earned runs in seven innings in an 11-5 loss to the New York Mets.

MACHADO GOES LONG

Manny Machado is fitting in nicely with the Los Angeles Dodgers, who defeated the Atlanta Braves 8-2.

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago Cubs 7-6 Arizona Diamondbacks

Los Angeles Angels 12-8 Chicago White Sox

New York Yankees 7-2 Kansas City Royals

New York Mets 12-6 Pittsburgh Pirates

Philadelphia Phillies 9-4 Cincinnati Reds

Washington Nationals 10-3 Miami Marlins

Minnesota Twins 2-1 Boston Red Sox

Oakland Athletics 7-6 Texas Rangers

Los Angeles Dodgers 8-2 Atlanta Braves

Milwaukee Brewers 7-5 San Francisco Giants

Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 Baltimore Orioles

BREWERS AT GIANTS

Milwaukee have lost their top spot in the NL Central, but are still in good shape to earn a postseason bid. The Brewers will send Chase Anderson (6-7, 3.81 ERA) to the mound to face Madison Bumgarner (3-3, 3.19 ERA).