Roark helps Nationals fend off Astros

Tanner Roark helped the Washington Nationals to a victory against the Houston Astros in MLB.

23 Aug 2017

The Washington Nationals did the damage early on their way to an MLB win over the Houston Astros, while Doug Fister led the Boston Red Sox.

The Nationals scored two runs in the third and fourth innings, leading to a 4-3 win over American League (AL) leaders Houston on Tuesday.

Tanner Roark gave up just three runs, two earned, in 5.2 innings. He had seven strikeouts to improve to 10-8 with a 4.64 ERA this season.

Nationals catcher Matt Wieters hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the fourth inning, which proved to be the game winner.

Meanwhile, Fister gave up just one hit to guide the Red Sox past the Cleveland Indians 9-1.

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Miami Marlins 12-8 Philadelphia Phillies

Miami Marlins 7-4 Philadelphia Phillies

Los Angeles Dodgers 8-5 Pittsburgh Pirates

Oakland Athletics 6-4 Baltimore Orioles

Arizona Diamondbacks 7-4 New York Mets

Boston Red Sox 9-1 Cleveland Indians

Chicago Cubs 13-9 Cincinnati Reds

New York Yankees 13-4 Detroit Tigers

Toronto Blue Jays 5-6 Tampa Bay Rays

Seattle Mariners 0-4 Atlanta Braves

Minnesota Twins 4-1 Chicago White Sox

Washington Nationals 4-3 Houston Astros

Colorado Rockies 2-3 Kansas City Royals

San Diego Padres 12-4 St Louis Cardinals

Texas Rangers 1-10 Los Angeles Angels

Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 San Francisco Giants

FABULOUS FISTER

Red Sox starter Fister allowed a leadoff home run to Francisco Lindor, then recorded outs for 27 of the next 29 batters he faced. Fister tossed a one-hit complete game with six strikeouts while walking two batters. He improved to 3-6 with a 4.78 ERA after toppling the Indians.

Doug Fister gave up a leadoff hit … and then he didn’t allow another. https://t.co/j1brwUPssa #Distance pic.twitter.com/QorVXnpUKw — MLB (@MLB) August 23, 2017

REDS' BULLPEN CRUSHED

The Cubs put up zero runs on Cincinnati starter Homer Bailey, who only lasted three innings because of an apparent injury, but the Reds' bullpen was torched for 13 runs from the fifth through eighth innings, leading to a 13-9 loss.

SUPER SUZUKI

Ichiro Suzuki is gaining power with age and the 43-year-old smashed a 432-foot home run in a 7-4 win over the Phillies.

RED SOX AT INDIANS

Indians ace Corey Kluber (12-3, 2.67 ERA) will face off against Drew Pomeranz (12-4, 3.31 ERA) in a battle of postseason contenders. Cleveland are dealing with injuries, but they have been hot lately. Kluber, an AL Cy Young candidate, has 196 strikeouts already this season.