Rockies acquire reliever Seunghwan Oh from Blue Jays

Associated Press
NEWS
News
3   //    26 Jul 2018, 20:46 IST
AP Image

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies added another reliever by acquiring right-hander Seunghwan Oh from Toronto for minor league prospects.

Oh was 4-3 with a 2.68 ERA in 48 appearances for the Blue Jays this season. The 36-year-old South Korean signed a $2 million, one-year contract in the offseason after two seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals.

It's unclear where Oh will fit into Colorado's bullpen. The Rockies have Wade Davis as their closer and Adam Ottavino as an eighth-inning specialist.

The Rockies revamped their bullpen last winter, spending more than $100 million for Davis, right-hander Bryan Shaw and lefty Jake McGee.

In the deal announced Thursday, Toronto picked up minor league infielder Chad Spanberger, outfielder Forrest Wall and a player to be named.

Major League Baseball
Associated Press
NEWS
